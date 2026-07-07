Building Better Lives for 25 Years

How Rancho Sahuarita Became One of Southern Arizona’s Most Successful Master-planned Communities

By Loni Nannini

In the mid 1990’s, 3,000-acres of vacant land just south of Tucson began an epic transformation into Rancho Sahuarita, a master-planned community with a simple but ambitious vision: Create a community where families can build better lives.

That vision is being realized by more than 25,000 residents who currently live, work, learn, gather and build lasting connections in the Southern Arizona oasis.

“The dream has always been to create a place where people can thrive,” said Jeremy Sharpe, managing partner of Rancho Sahuarita. “That means more than building homes. It means creating experiences, connections and opportunities that genuinely improve people’s lives.”

Twice-ranked among the Top 10 selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by Robert Charles Lesser & Co., a prominent real estate consulting and advisory firm, Rancho Sahuarita has garnered numerous local, regional and national accolades over the past quarter-century. With 7,500+ households and counting, the unique project continues to evolve as a model for intentional growth, community engagement and long-term stewardship in Southern Arizona.

As Rancho Sahuarita celebrates a milestone 25th anniversary, its leaders are reflecting not only on what has been built, but on the relationships, experiences and opportunities that have shaped the community generations in the making.

A Vision Beyond Housing

From the beginning, Rancho Sahuarita was envisioned as much more than a residential development.

Sharpe said the community was designed around the idea that “quality of life is shaped by the spaces and experiences that bring people together,” including parks, trails, schools, gathering places, recreational amenities and a vibrant town center.

Residents can access more than 15 parks, a 15-acre lake park, and an extensive trail system; multiple recreation and fitness facilities; a splash park and multiple pools; and more than 350 community events and programs each year.

The belief that the true value of the amenities extends beyond recreation has guided every stage of community growth.

“The goal isn’t simply to provide amenities,” said Courtney Leon, VP of marketing for Rancho Sahuarita. “It’s to create opportunities for people to connect. We want our community spaces to become the backdrop for meaningful experiences, friendships and memories that last a lifetime.”

Neighborhoods are intentionally connected through greenbelts, trails and gathering spaces designed to encourage interaction and strengthen community bonds. These are anchored by Sahuarita Town Center, a commercial, retail and civic hub.

“As soon as someone gets the keys to their new home, they become part of something larger,” Sharpe said.

“One of the things that makes Rancho Sahuarita special is the way neighbors genuinely engage with one another and invest in the community around them.”

Building a Foundation of Community

While amenities contribute to quality of life, Sharpe said that Rancho Sahuarita’s long-term success has been built around a foundation that includes schools, infrastructure, public safety and economic opportunity.

Michael Bowman, VP of development for Rancho Sahuarita, said the original vision centered on delivering value across multiple generations of homeowners.

“Rancho Sahuarita was conceived around the idea that an attainable master-planned community could provide an exceptional lifestyle and long-term value that simply didn’t exist elsewhere in the market,” Bowman said.

That concept required substantial investment in infrastructure and public-private partnerships. Sharpe said that Rancho Sahuarita worked with the Town of Sahuarita to build the necessary infrastructure from scratch; this includes programmatic support and donation of more than 150 acres for new schools to the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) since the 1990s.

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy credits those investments with helping establish the foundation for what he believes is one of Southern Arizona’s most desirable communities.

“Strong schools, public safety and quality infrastructure are critical to a community’s success,” Murphy said. “Those priorities have remained central to Rancho Sahuarita’s growth from the beginning.”

Education as a Community Cornerstone

SUSD offers residents comprehensive options in pre-K through grade 12 along with the Sahuarita Early Childhood Center, after-school programming, and Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy, a fully online school.

Murphy credits innovative collaborations forged between schools, local businesses, higher education institutions and community organizations with facilitating long-term goals of strengthening workforce development and expanding educational pathways.

One example is Sahuarita WINS! The community-wide initiative is spearheaded by Murphy, Sharpe, SUSD Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela, and other community leaders in conjunction with Pima Community College, the University of Arizona, local businesses, nonprofits and faith communities.

Valenzuela said the goal is to bring together educators, employers, nonprofits and civic leaders to support student achievement and career readiness.

“We thought about how wonderful it would be if we could find commonality in purpose and share our expertise and resources to move the community forward in a coherent and aligned way with a focus centered on business, education and overall community,” Valenzuela said.

The initiative has resulted in increased offerings of Advanced Placement courses; field-based internships; mentorship and support from University of Arizona faculty and local businesses leaders; and programming and scholarships that help eligible students transition to higher education.

“It all starts with the heartfelt belief that, together, we can truly do more than if we try to do it on our own. We are better together,” said Valenzuela.

A Legacy of Stewardship

The principles of collaboration and stewardship were embraced by Sharpe’s late father, Bob, who founded Rancho Sahuarita with the intent of providing opportunities and experiences for young families.

“My dad believed everyone deserved access to quality neighborhoods, parks, schools and community amenities,” Sharpe said. “He wanted to create places where families could build better futures.”

That philosophy continues to guide the organization today, and Sharpe’s team approaches development with a long-term perspective as opposed to focusing on short-term outcomes.

“It is uncommon for one family to remain involved in a community for 25 years and continue carrying forward the same vision and values,” Sharpe said. “We view ourselves as stewards of something much bigger than any single project.”

Better Together

Collaboration has been central to Rancho Sahuarita’s success from the beginning.

Over the years, the community has worked alongside homebuilders, engineers, planners, schools, healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations and local governments to create opportunities for residents and strengthen the region.

That spirit of collaboration carries over into philanthropy and community service.

Residents and team members regularly support organizations such as the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center, Tucson Toys for Tots, the Arizona Diaper Bank, Banner Children-Diamond Children’s Medical Center programs and numerous local, regional and national causes.

Carlos Valles, executive director for the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center shared, “Rancho Sahuarita is an amazing supporter not only for our food bank, but for the other resources we offer. It’s nice to have a community that cares.”

Community events and fundraising initiatives have generated millions of dollars for charitable organizations while reinforcing a culture of service and giving back.

“Our mission is about creating better lives,” Leon said. “That extends beyond the people who live here. It means finding ways to make a positive impact throughout the broader community as well.”

An Economic Driver for Southern Arizona

Rancho Sahuarita is also a growing economic asset regionally on multiple levels.

“Master-planned communities like Rancho Sahuarita are critical to attract talent in Southern Arizona. Jeremy and his team have done an outstanding job in offering amenities for young families who are looking for great places to live, work, and play,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of The Chamber of Southern Arizona.

Sharpe attributes the combination of attainable housing, quality schools, amenities and lifestyle offerings with providing a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining talent with Raytheon, Caterpillar, regional mining operations and other major Southern Arizona employers. Rancho Sahuarita also attracts many active-duty and retired members of the military from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and their families.

The impact extends beyond housing. Rancho Sahuarita residents − and Sharpe’s burgeoning commercial enterprises − significantly influence local businesses, retail centers, healthcare providers, schools and service organizations that contribute to a growing economic ecosystem that generates jobs and investment throughout the region.

“The ripple effect in the community as a result of Rancho Sahuarita’s presence is represented by spending at local stores, businesses, gyms, professional services – anything that residents spend money on as they go about their lives. That’s a significant number indeed,” said Snell.

Looking Ahead

As Rancho Sahuarita enters its next chapter, growth remains focused on the same principles that have shaped the community over the past quarter-century: connection, opportunity, quality of life and long-term stewardship.

Future plans focus on diversified housing, commercial development, new employment opportunities and deeper community engagement throughout the region.

For Sharpe, the true measure of success remains the people who call Rancho Sahuarita home.

“What makes me proud isn’t the infrastructure or the buildings. It’s seeing families who have built their lives here, neighbors who have become lifelong friends and a community that continues to grow stronger over time,” he said.

“That has always been the vision. Twenty-five years later, we’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue building on it.”

Photo courtesy Rancho Sahuarita

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