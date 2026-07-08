Why to Fly TUS

Q&A with Visit Tucson President & CEO Felipe Garcia

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Q: How does Tucson compete with other cities for tourism dollars? What is our positioning? Who is our competition? How has this intensified in recent years?

A: Tucson competes through strategic, data-driven marketing that showcases our authenticity. We use many strategies, from digital advertising, social media and partnerships to reach travelers when they’re making decisions. A recent rebrand by Visit Tucson reinforced the fact that Tucson is a place that welcomes everyone, that we are authentic, that we are a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and member of the Food Capitals with 5,000 years of living culture, world-class astronomy, and genuine hospitality. We compete primarily with the Phoenix metro region, Palm Springs, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque, but also with every destination vying for travelers’ dollars. Competition has intensified dramatically in recent years. More cities recognize tourism as economic development and have increased marketing investments. The digital landscape has made competition more aggressive, with destinations spending heavily on search and social advertising. Tourism marketing is economic development, and more cities are pouring millions of dollars to compete. As an example, the Phoenix metro region invests more than $50 million a year on tourism marketing while Las Vegas, anticipating a decrease on their room tax revenues, has authorized a budget of $460 million for next fiscal year.

Q: How does our level of air service affect that effort? Why is it important?

A: Air service is fundamental to tourism marketing success. We can run compelling campaigns, but if travelers can’t easily get here, they’ll choose destinations they can reach. Direct flights are important for travelers. When we lose direct service from a major market, our marketing effectiveness drops immediately. When we gain new routes, those markets become viable marketing targets. Visit Tucson works closely with Tucson Airport Authority because air service and destination marketing are inseparable. We create demand through marketing, which helps airlines justify routes. That’s why the Visit Tucson and Tucson Airport Authority partnership is essential, we’re both working to make Tucson accessible and desirable.

Q: What are our biggest challenges in recruiting convention and meeting business?

A: Our biggest challenges are infrastructure and competition. First, hotel room inventory. Meeting planners need concentrated room blocks near the convention center. While Tucson has quality hotels, we lack the critical mass of adjacent properties that larger markets offer. When conventions need 2,000+ rooms within walking distance, we’re often eliminated early. Second, air service. Convention planners give priority to destinations with robust direct flights from major markets. Limited airlift makes us less competitive against Phoenix, San Diego, or Las Vegas. Third, fierce competition. We compete against destinations with larger convention centers, larger marketing budgets, and established reputations for meetings. Cities like Phoenix and Austin invest heavily in convention marketing and offer significant incentives. It is also worth mentioning that for meetings, seasonality is a big issue, as it is perceived that we are hotter than anywhere else, the reality is, with humidity that other destinations have, we are sometimes more temperate. But most groups are not willing to come to Tucson in the summer even if it’s a great value time.

Visit Tucson’s convention sales and marketing work to overcome these challenges by showcasing our unique experiences and value, but infrastructure limitations make it an uphill battle.

Q: When a local business traveler chooses to consistently use the air service at TUS, how does that help our inbound tourism economy and Tucson’s competitiveness in gaining that business?

A: Local business travelers are essential to maintaining and growing air service, which directly impacts tourism. Airlines decide whether to keep or cut routes based on performance. When locals consistently choose TUS over PHX, they help fill seats and prove route viability. More air service makes Tucson accessible to leisure and business travelers. Every local traveler who chooses TUS invests in Tucson’s tourism competitiveness and economic vitality. I remember years ago meeting with an airline route planner who shared with us they were increasing a frequency from New York to Phoenix, since Tucsonans don’t mind driving to Phoenix. If Tucsonans use the flights from TUS, even if they have to make a connection, it supports the case for future nonstop flights. It’s how we must build the business case

Q: In turn, how does Visit Tucson support TUS in its efforts to win new air service? How has that changed in recent years?

A: Visit Tucson not only supports TUS air service development through data, marketing, and partnership, but we also join them at meetings with airlines to pitch air service to Tucson. We also actively market new routes when they launch, helping airlines achieve load factors that justify sustained service. In recent years, this partnership has intensified and become more strategic. Destination marketing organizations and airports now recognize we’re interdependent. Neither succeeds without the other. Some DMOs nationally have begun participating in revenue guarantee programs or minimum revenue guarantees to help launch new routes. The industry has shifted toward viewing air service development as a shared responsibility between airports, destination marketing, and the community.

Tucson Airport Authority’s forward-thinking leadership and strategic vision have positioned TUS as a critical economic engine for our region, and Visit Tucson is proud to partner with an airport team that understands the inseparable connection between air service and destination competitiveness.

Pictured above – Felipe Garcia, President & CEO, Visit Tucson. Photo courtesy Visit Tucson