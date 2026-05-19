Bryan Hannley has joined Forvis Mazars as a lead consultant in healthcare strategy and finance.

Hannley brings experience advising tribal health systems, the Veterans Health Administration and community-based providers on strategy, financial performance and operational improvement. His work is grounded in a strong commitment to community impact, supported by active involvement in nonprofit initiatives, service on multiple boards, and efforts to strengthen the Tucson community.

At Forvis Mazars, Hannley will continue partnering with healthcare leaders to address complex challenges while delivering solutions that strengthen both organizational performance and the communities they serve.



Forvis Mazars is a global professional services network committed to delivering high-quality assurance, tax, and advisory services, with a strong emphasis on client experience and long-term value.