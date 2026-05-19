Skin Appeal’s “Beauty and the Beast” Event to Support Paws Without Borders, June 13

BizTUCSONMay 19, 2026
1 minute read

Skin Appeal, a Tucson destination for elevated medical aesthetics and refined, natural rejuvenation, has announced its upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Botox Event on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This exclusive, appointment-only event offers patients the opportunity to receive 20% off Botox treatments performed by experienced injectors in Tucson, recognized for their precision, restraint, and commitment to natural-looking outcomes.

Rooted in Skin Appeal’s signature Balanced Beauty Method™, the practice takes a comprehensive approach to aging—addressing the skin at every level through surface health, advanced technology for deeper restoration, and structural support with expertly placed injectables. 

Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated gift with purchase, along with refreshments and personalized skincare consultations, creating an elevated yet welcoming experience for both new and existing patients.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Paws Without Borders, supporting its mission to rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need.

“Beautiful results should feel effortless and natural,” said Christy Hall, founder and owner of Skin Appeal. “With our Balanced Beauty Method, we focus on harmony and long-term outcomes rather than overcorrection. This event allows our patients to experience that approach while also supporting a cause that gives back in a meaningful way.”

With more than a decade of experience in medical aesthetics, Skin Appeal has built a reputation for clinical excellence, advanced training, and a personalized approach to care. The practice continues to set itself apart through its integration of cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of facial balance and skin health.

Event Details
What: Beauty and the Beast Botox Event
When: June 13, 2026 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Skin Appeal
1700 East Fort Lowell Rd #101
Offer: 20% off Botox + gift with purchase
Experience Includes: Expert injections, refreshments, and skincare consultations
Benefiting: Paws Without Borders

Spots are limited and available by appointment only.
To schedule, call 520-261-7546 or book online at myskinappeal.com.

Pictured above –  Photo courtesy Skin Appeal
BizTUCSONMay 19, 2026
1 minute read
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