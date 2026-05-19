La Posada Communities Appoints Alexis Martinez as New CEO, Joni Condit Retires

The Board of Trustees of La Posada Communities, Southern Arizona’s award-winning senior living organization, has selected Alexis Martinez as the organization’s next president and CEO, effective May 21.

Martinez will succeed Joni Condit, who is retiring after 27 years of service, including seven years as CEO of the nonprofit senior living organization.

“Alexis embodies La Posada’s mission and the deep commitment our team brings to enhancing the wellbeing of seniors,” said Simon Davis, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her leadership, experience, and long history with our organization make her very wellprepared to guide La Posada into its next chapter.”

Martinez began her La Posada career in 2003 as a front desk receptionist. She went on to spend a decade in human resources, leading recruitment and talent development, and later completed a two year rotational internship across all departments focused on operations, leadership, and quality improvement. During her 23year tenure, Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree, a master’s in administration, and an MBA from the Eller School of Management.

In 2021, Martinez was selected to lead the development of La Posada’s second campus in Oro Valley. She played a central role in construction oversight, financing, operational planning, resident moveins, and the hiring and development of key leadership positions. La Posada opened its flagship Green Valley campus in 1987. Today, the organization serves more than 950 across its two communities. This footprint includes the Oro Valley location, which opened in March 2025.

Condit’s tenure at La Posada ends on an extreme high note, after successfully fulfilling an organizational goal of growth into Oro Valley, with the opening of La Posada at Pusch Ridge. Additionally, her passion for La Posada’s mission, to maximize the well-being of seniors, proved evident in a recent April survey, residents at both campuses reported an exceptional 99.2%overall satisfaction rate. Something Joni attributes to her strong and focused management team and the wonderful employees at La Posada.

Information about La Posada Communities: La Posada at Green Valley opened its first apartment homes for independent living seniors in 1987. Through the acquisition of 130 acres over the years, another apartment building and dozens of garden homes and stand-alone houses, over 700 independent seniors over the age of 62 currently call La Posada home. The Green Valley community also has Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Acute Care, apartments and suites, making it one of the largest Life Plan Communities in Arizona.

La Posada at Pusch Ridge has completed phase 1 of its plan, with phase 2 set to break ground mid-2028. That will include Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Acute Care, apartments and suites.

Pictured above from left – Alexis Martinez and Joni Condit. Photo by Brent G. Mathis