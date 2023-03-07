After an extensive nationwide search, the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation board of directors is pleased to announce that Beth Frantz has been appointed as SAAF’s next CEO. She is SAAF’s fourth CEO in the organization’s 25+ year history.

Frantz comes to SAAF from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, where she recently served as the interim CEO and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of one of our area’s largest nonprofit organizations. Her nonprofit career began over 20 years ago in Chicago at the Howard Brown Health Center, a federally qualified health center.

“SAAF is such an important organization in our community, and I am honored to be selected to serve as its next CEO. I intend to use my background in federally qualified health centers, social service organizations and finance to stabilize and increase our services for the community needs of today,” said Frantz.

The CEO search committee, comprising SAAF board members, executive leadership, program staff, as well as clients and community members, is confident that Frantz brings the skills, experiences and characteristics identified by SAAF’s stakeholders as essential for this position, including:

Demonstrated leadership and management experience, serving three times as interim CEO in nonprofit organizations;

Extensive experience working with marginalized communities;

Commitment and connection to the LGBTQ+ community in Tucson;

Leadership in integrating DEI principles in the workplace;

Experience working in large, complex nonprofit organizations of $20M+;

Startup and growth of clinical, pharmacy and 340B programs;

Financial acumen and government grant compliance experience;

Understanding of and willingness to engage in fundraising and donor development.

Frantz is a former SAAF board member who resigned her position last summer in order to apply for the CEO position. She served as board treasurer during her tenure.

Board President Julia Wieland said, “SAAF is delighted to hire a new CEO who not only has the career experience and skill set that aligns with our strategic direction, but who also is passionate about our mission and a committed member of our own community.”

Frantz will start at SAAF on Apr. 10. Terry Flores, interim CEO, will remain on contract through Apr. 15 to facilitate the transition.