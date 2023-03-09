Meritage Homes Introduces Houghton Reserve Alameda, Esplanade, and Promenade

Meritage Homes, the U.S. sixth-largest public homebuilder, has announced the opening of three new models and series in Tucson.

Located 11 miles from I-10, Houghton Reserve is a multi-series community with designer-curated interiors and mountain views close to premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Between the Alameda, Esplanade, and Promenade Series, this new gated community offers 13 single and two-story floorplans that range from approximately 1,467 to 3,306 square feet.

The Grand Opening for Houghton Reserve will take place Mar 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 10338 E Red Slate Place and will feature a local food truck, a chance to win a raffle prize, and information about the community from our sales experts.