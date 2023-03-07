KB Home Named 2022 Production Builder of the Year

KB Home, one of the U.S. largest and most recognized homebuilders, has been named the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association’s 2022 Production Builder of the Year.

The award is presented to a Tucson homebuilder that represents the best in production homebuilding and creates a wide range of opportunities for homebuyers to realize the American dream of homeownership. The winner also demonstrates a commitment to supporting SAHBA through leadership, talent and participation in the organization’s programs and events as well as helping to strengthen SAHBA’s role in creating an environment where the homebuilding industry can enjoy greater success.

“We’re honored to be named the SABHA’s Production Builder of the Year,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “This recognition underscores KB Home’s long-standing dedication to SAHBA’s mission, our commitment to delivering superior customer satisfaction, creating a culture of excellence and making the dream of homeownership an achievable goal for more Southern Arizona homebuyers.”

The company focuses on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked homebuilder in the Tucson market, based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are thrilled to present the 2022 SAHBA Production Builder of the Year Award to KB Home,” said David Godlewski, president and CEO of SAHBA. “KB Home exemplifies what it means to win this distinguished award. In addition to building outstanding homes and delivering a superior homebuying experience, their team regularly goes above and beyond to support our organization.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

KB Home currently has 10 new-home communities open for sale across Tucson, with pricing ranging from the $280,000s to $450,000s. These new KB homes are designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space.