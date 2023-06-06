Beau Bisson was named Associate Director of Programming at Fox Tucson Theatre. Beau brings over twenty years of experience in both performing arts and arts management. His work at the Fox will center on the evolving design and implementation of a dynamic, multi-faceted presenting season at the historic Fox, including overseeing systems for community input, strategic talent buying, and program evaluation.

“Beau brings years of experience in all aspects of touring and the unique artistic position that presenting organizations play in a community. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Fox’s team and to the Tucson performing arts scene. Beau’s presence will add still more creativity, expertise, and energy to the strategic growth and deepening impact of Fox presented programs” said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock.

Beau studied in the BFA musical theatre program at Millikin University, and Arts Administration at UMASS-Amherst. With a performing resume that includes a concert tour of Europe, regional theatres, cruise ships and state-side touring, he was eventually bitten by the arts management bug and quickly found himself working in NYC for Windwood Theatricals, representing such notable titles as “Forbidden Broadway,” “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” “Little Women the Musical,” John Amos, John Astin, Robert Goulet and more. This work led him to co-found his first company in NYC, Hyperion Productions, a boutique agency representing well-known talent and theatrical properties. The roster of artists grew to include such names as “John Tesh in Concert,” Jay Johnson’s Tony Award-winning “The Two and Only,” “The Official Blues Brothers Revue,” (in partnership with The Belushi Estate and Dan Aykroyd), and representing annual tours produced by the Springer Opera House and Nebraska Theatre Caravan, just to name a few.

Since August of 2016, Beau has been living in Denver working for the City of Aurora’s Fox Arts Center as Patron Services Manager and serving twice as Interim Executive Producer.

Beau is thrilled to be in Tucson. “Upon arrival, I immediately fell in love with the Fox. I have a real soft spot for historic theatres and great respect for those who understand the value of preserving these endangered assets. There is tremendous energy and forward momentum at the Fox, and such a friendly and welcoming staff. I’m honored and excited to join this team and contribute to the new chapter being written at this incredible landmark.”