The Fox Tucson Theatre welcomes Beau Bisson as the associate director of programming.

Bisson brings over 20 years of experience in both performing arts and arts management. His work at the Fox will center on the evolving design and implementation of a dynamic, multi-faceted presenting season at the historic Fox, including overseeing systems for community input, strategic talent buying and program evaluation.

“Upon arrival, I immediately fell in love with the Fox,” Bisson said. “I have a real soft spot for historic theatres and great respect for those who understand the value of preserving these endangered assets. There is tremendous energy and forward momentum at the Fox, and such a friendly and welcoming staff. I’m honored and excited to join this team and contribute to the new chapter being written at this incredible landmark.”