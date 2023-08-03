StartUp Spotlight: TG Recycling

BizTUCSONAugust 3, 2023
Less than a minute

TG Recycling is a tech startup with innovative  technologies to recover valuable and toxic metals from renewable energy waste including solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles. By combining mechanical and chemical technology to recycle solar panels, the startup is capable of recovering all the inorganic materials. The technology employs circular chemistry to regenerate and reuse one of the two chemicals repeatedly used in the recycling process.

“UACI has helped us achieve so much through mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities. By establishing a supportive community of fellow entrepreneurs, we learn from one another and are inspired by the work others accomplish because of this collaborative environment.” 

− Araceli Hernández-Granados, Senior Engineer

Pictured above Araceli Hernández-Granados, Senior Engineer

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.

BizTUCSONAugust 3, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

WaterWalk, New Upscale Extended-Stay Hotel Opens in Tucson

August 3, 2023

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Extends Alliance with Tucson Young Professionals

August 3, 2023

Tucson Icon eegee’s Finds Success with Qu Commerce Platform

August 3, 2023

Canyon Ranch Gets $150 Million Investment in Growth Partnership with VICI

August 3, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button