StartUp Spotlight: TG Recycling

TG Recycling is a tech startup with innovative technologies to recover valuable and toxic metals from renewable energy waste including solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles. By combining mechanical and chemical technology to recycle solar panels, the startup is capable of recovering all the inorganic materials. The technology employs circular chemistry to regenerate and reuse one of the two chemicals repeatedly used in the recycling process.

“UACI has helped us achieve so much through mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities. By establishing a supportive community of fellow entrepreneurs, we learn from one another and are inspired by the work others accomplish because of this collaborative environment.”

− Araceli Hernández-Granados, Senior Engineer

Pictured above Araceli Hernández-Granados, Senior Engineer

