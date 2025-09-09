University of Arizona Center for Innovation has announced that Director Anita Bell has been appointed Vice Chair for the board of directors of the Bioindustry Organization of Southern Arizona.

Bell has been a cornerstone in Southern Arizona’s startup ecosystem for more than two decades, directly supporting over 300 early-stage science and technology startups through mentorship and providing them with the tools and resources they need to start and scale. At UACI, she has championed the growth of bioscience companies, with more than one-third of startups in the program representing the bio/life science sector.

“We’re excited to welcome Anita as Vice Chair,” said Nannon Roosa, FACMPE, PMP, CPA, “Her extensive knowledge of business incubation and collaborative spirit aligns perfectly with the goals and mission of BIOSA.” Nannon was recently appointed Chair of BIOSA, where she advances Southern Arizona’s bioscience growth through innovation and commercialization leadership.

As Vice Chair, Bell will help advance BIOSA’s mission to support the creation, operation, and expansion of life science enterprises and the commercialization of university research institute-based technologies in Southern Arizona.

“I look forward to strengthening BIOSA’s mission and the partnership between UACI and BIOSA,” said Bell, “Both organizations are committed to accelerating bioscience innovation and commercialization in Southern Arizona, and I’m honored to play a role in helping foster that partnership. I’m honored to contribute to growing the broader startup ecosystem in the region—creating opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and investment that empower local innovators and attract new talent to the region.”

Bell’s appointment reflects her deep dedication to cultivating entrepreneurial talent and fostering strong community partnerships. Her leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of Southern Arizona’s bioscience community and help drive BIOSA’s mission forward.