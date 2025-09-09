Regier Carr & Monroe has announced the appointment of Susan Vos, CPA/CFE as Partner in Charge of its Tucson office.

With over 21 years of experience in public accounting, Vos brings a wealth of expertise in audit services and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional financial insights and compliance support to clients. In her new role, Vos will oversee operations in the Tucson office while continuing to provide specialized audit services to the not-for-profit, construction and employee benefit plan industries. Her dedication to precision, strategic guidance and client-focused solutions has earned her a respectful reputation in the industry. RCM’s leadership expressed its excitement to have her at the helm of its Tucson office, where her leadership will ensure that RCM’s clients receive unparalleled service and trusted results.

A native of Tucson, Vos holds a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona. She also has a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Her deep-rooted commitment to the community is evident through her extensive volunteer work. She has served on the board of directors for various organizations, including 88-Crime, Inc., San Miguel High School and the YMCA Foundation. Currently, she is an active member of the Foothills Club of Tucson and Key Group.

“I am honored to take on this leadership role within RCM,” said Vos. “I look forward to continuing to serve our clients and contributing to the growth and success of our Tucson office, all while remaining deeply engaged in the community I love.”

Regier Carr & Monroe is a regional accounting firm with offices in Tucson, Tulsa, Okla., and Wichita, Kan.