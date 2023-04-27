Stantec has announced the hiring of Alice Templeton as a client relations and community leadership specialist.

She is joining Stantec’s public policy team where her wealth of experience in community relations will play a key role in improving project outcomes. Templeton will help find innovative solutions and cultivate connections that help design, construct and enhance communities.

Templeton has vast experience leading successful public involvement efforts for municipal, public and private sector clients including large transportation projects, general plan updates and taskforces. Active in the community, she is a currently serving on the board of the Metropolitan Pima Alliance and volunteers for numerous other non-profits including the United Way Capital Corporation, Arizona Public Media and Gabriel’s Angels Community Council.