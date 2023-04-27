Tumerico Tops Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest

For Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants in the Southwest list, the company dug deep into Yelp data to uncover the most highly recommended spots across the Four Corners states, and Nevada. While you might not expect to find crave-worthy vegan cuisine in a region heavily influenced by meaty Mexican food, more than a few plant-based spots landed in its top 20.

In fact, its No. 1 pick, Tumerico in Tucson, has made a name for itself with vegan re-creations of the farm-to-table Mexican food that award-winning chef-owner Wendy Garcia grew up making with her family in Mexico.

And while the American desert isn’t known for fresh seafood, Yelpers are raving about more than a few fish-forward eateries, like No. 16 Sushi Friend in Phoenix or No. 19 Tiki Grill in Flagstaff. Rounding out the top 20 spots are a little something for everyone: Mediterranean and Middle Eastern, Jamaican, Indian, and elevated new American, plus many more craveable cuisines worth uncovering below.

Read on to find out which eateries made it onto Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants in the Southwest, as well as the two other Tucson restaurants that made the list.Download the collection.