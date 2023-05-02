Hughes Federal Credit Union Announces Andrew Britton as New CEO

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced that long-time credit union executive Andrew Britton has been appointed president and CEO, replacing recently retired President and CEO Robert Swick.

Britton joined Hughes in 2003, following an extensive career in the industry and most recently served as the credit union’s executive VP of lending.

Britton is known for helping Hughes’ local, statewide and national members obtain outstanding loan and savings rates and contributing to the credit union’s longstanding financial strength and stability. As a pivotal member of the leadership team, he helped Hughes increase loans from $290 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2023.

“Andrew is a leader who inspires confidence in others and has navigated unprecedented growth and stability at Hughes,” said Board Chairman Juan Gonzalez. “Our board and employees look forward to continued growth and stability while helping our members improve their financial lives under his leadership.”

Britton’s management style focuses on empowering employees to be successful and recognizing their professionalism and commitment to the financial well-being of Hughes members. “I believe in taking care of our staff so they, in turn, will take excellent care of those we serve.”

“My deepest thanks to our Board Chairman Juan Gonzalez and board members for being given the opportunity to lead Hughes Federal Credit Union and continue the impressive achievements of our former President and CEO Robert Swick,” said Britton.