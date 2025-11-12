Tofel Dent Construction has announced the appointment of Alex Ortega as VP of Preconstruction.

In this role, Ortega will oversee preconstruction strategy, helping to expand the firm’s estimating team and strengthen Tofel Dent Construction’s presence throughout the Southwest.

Ortega brings nearly two decades of experience in preconstruction, estimating and project management, with a proven track record of delivering complex projects. Most recently, he served as VP of business development and preconstruction at BFL Construction, where he led business development efforts and oversaw preconstruction for a range of multi-family and commercial projects.

Prior to joining BFL, Ortega held leadership roles with IDL Projects Inc. in British Columbia, managing design-build and fast-track projects across Northern Canada, and with Parsons Corporation, where he directed construction estimating and program management for U.S. and international government clients. His early career began in Arizona as a project engineer with Hansen Construction Management Group.

“Alex’s depth of experience and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Jim Tofel, managing member of development. “His expertise will help drive our continued growth and enhance how we deliver value to our partners and clients.”

Ortega’s appointment underscores Tofel Dent Construction’s ongoing commitment to building strong relationships, advancing preconstruction excellence, and supporting the development of luxury, market-rate affordable and multi-family housing communities throughout Arizona and New Mexico.

Formed in 1984, Tofel Dent Construction is a general contractor specializing in multi-family and commercial projects, including affordable and market-rate housing and mixed-use facilities. The company has completed nearly 200 projects and over 16,000 units throughout Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico.