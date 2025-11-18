Integrative Touch, a Tucson-based nonprofit that advances precision, integrative medicine and whole-person wellness, has announced that its founder and CEO, Shay Beider, has been invited to join the Milken Institute’s Women’s Health Network — a global collaborative chaired by former First Lady Jill Biden that works to accelerate progress, investment and innovation in women’s health.

The Women’s Health Network unites influential voices from healthcare, research, and industry to address the longstanding underinvestment in conditions that uniquely or disproportionately affect women. As part of this global community, Beider will collaborate with leaders dedicated to expanding access, equity, and innovation in health and healing.

Through her work with Integrative Touch, Beider has reimagined what compassionate care can look like. The organization’s Healing Center in Tucson offers an inclusive model for community wellness — providing personalized therapies, classes, and integrative programs designed to relieve pain, ease anxiety, and improve quality of life. Its Heal It Forward model ensures that individuals who can afford care help subsidize free or low-cost services for those in need, making healing accessible to all.

“I am deeply honored to join the Milken Institute’s Women’s Health Network and to collaborate with so many remarkable leaders who are shaping the future of women’s health,” said Beider. “This work reflects the same vision that drives Integrative Touch. Through compassion, connection, and shared action, we can transform how people experience care and healing.”

The Women’s Health Network will focus on advancing research and innovation through initiatives such as a global digital platform for data-sharing and collaboration, a pooled investment fund to support innovators and researchers, and projects designed to strengthen the women’s health ecosystem.

Beider’s inclusion in the network recognizes her leadership in integrative medicine and her ongoing commitment to improving the well-being of children, families, and communities across the country.