Tucson International Airport Submarket Lands $80 Million Industrial Project

Full-service commercial real estate firm Lincoln Property Company has announced the completion of I-10 International Phase I, its first-ever ground-up industrial development in Tucson and the newest addition to Southern Arizona’s emerging Sonoran Desert industrial corridor.

Valued at $80 million, I-10 International Phase I sits on 79 acres at the southeast corner of Alvernon Way and Los Reales Road, two miles from a full-diamond interchange at I-10 and Valencia Road, within the Tucson International Airport submarket.

The project totals 373,811 square feet and includes two high-performing warehouse/distribution buildings: a 158,944-square-foot Building B and 214,867-square-foot Building C. A fully designed, 188,434-square-foot Building A and a 476,000-square-foot Building D will be developed in line with market demand, bringing the project to more than 1 million square feet of prime Class A industrial inventory.

“This project’s strategic location and superior design are a valuable addition to Tucson’s limited pipeline of state-of-the-art industrial space,” said Lincoln senior executive VP David Krumwiede. “As long-established Arizona developers, we’re excited to bring this resource to the market, in a project that has been embraced by Tucson and its leaders since day one. We’re grateful for that support and very pleased to celebrate the completion of Phase I.”

Buildings at I-10 International Phase I are state-of-the-art cold capable with 32’ clear height, 14’ tall glass entrances creating a modern and inviting presence, full concrete truck courts, generous use of clerestory windows allowing abundant natural interior light, and an R-38 insulated roof deck system supporting energy efficiency and long-term performance.

Like all of Lincoln’s new Arizona industrial developments, I-10 International follows a “creative industrial” vision, with unique amenities designed to attract and retain a new era of highly skilled and specialized employees. These enhancements include a best-in-class outdoor amenity space with shaded and landscaped areas, built-in barbecue equipment and seating for outdoor relaxing, dining and games.

“I-10 International’s next-gen features and people-first approach will support the most demanding modern user and set a new standard of quality for Southern Arizona industrial product,” said Lincoln senior VP John Orsak. “We are proud to add it to our Arizona portfolio and confident it will only continue to grow in value and appeal.”

Elevated design details at I-10 International include architectural shade elements on the north and south elevations, shading adjacent landscaped outdoor amenity spaces. Each building is also differentiated in its design flexibility, able to accommodate up to six individual suites and a range of leasing configurations for current and future adaptability.

Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor for I-10 International Phase I. The project’s design is a collaboration between architects Butler Design Group and Ware Malcomb. Jesse Blum of PICOR/Cushman & Wakefield is the exclusive leasing broker.

“I-10 International is more than a collection of buildings – it’s a catalyst for economic development in Tucson, thoughtfully designed to attract high-quality tenants and support the region’s growth,” said Ware Malcomb Principal and Phoenix Office Lead, Douglas Gullo. “We are honored to have contributed to this important project and look forward to continuing our work with Lincoln Property Company to further shape the industrial future of Southern Arizona.”

The I-10 International campus sits minutes from Interstates 10 and 19 and Tucson International Airport, ranked Arizona’s second-largest airport with more than 4 million passengers per year. Collectively, these networks link I-10 International to more than 46 million people within a 500-mile radius.

I-10 International is located within a Foreign Trade Zone and an emerging e-commerce market that is already home to companies like Amazon, Home Goods, Pepsi, FedEx, DHL, Intuit and Raytheon.