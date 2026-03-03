Facial Artistry & Aesthetics Celebrates One Year in Business, Mar. 14

Facial Artistry & Aesthetics is celebrating its first year in business in Southern Arizona.

The luxurious med spa, owned by Danielle Moser, PA-C and a 24-year veteran of aesthetic medicine, opened at 1745 E. Skyline Drive, Unit 101 in February 2025.

Moser specializes in a full range of non-surgical cosmetic enhancements. Offerings include Botox® and Dysport®; dermal fillers such as Restylane®, Juvederm® and other injectable treatments; chemical peels; microneedling; state-of-the-art lasers; and medical-grade skincare.

Facial Artistry & Aesthetics will hold a birthday celebration on Saturday, Mar. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live demonstrations, food and beverages, and decor from local vendors. Moser will also offer 20% off most products and services.

Photo Courtesy of Danielle Moser, Owner, Facial Artistry & Aesthetics