Facial Artistry & Aesthetics Celebrates One Year in Business, Mar. 14

BizTUCSONMarch 3, 2026
Less than a minute

Facial Artistry & Aesthetics is celebrating its first year in business in Southern Arizona.

The luxurious med spa, owned by Danielle Moser, PA-C and a 24-year veteran of aesthetic medicine, opened at 1745 E. Skyline Drive, Unit 101 in February 2025. 

Moser specializes in a full range of non-surgical cosmetic enhancements. Offerings include Botox® and Dysport®; dermal fillers such as Restylane®, Juvederm® and other injectable treatments; chemical peels; microneedling; state-of-the-art lasers; and medical-grade skincare. 

Facial Artistry & Aesthetics will hold a birthday celebration on Saturday, Mar. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live demonstrations, food and beverages, and decor from local vendors. Moser will also offer 20% off most products and services.

Photo Courtesy of Danielle Moser, Owner, Facial Artistry & Aesthetics
BizTUCSONMarch 3, 2026
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tucson Wildlife Center Online Auction Now Open Auction Ends on March 8, at Event

March 4, 2026

Phantom Space Corporation Acquires Assets, Intellectual Property from Vector Launch

March 3, 2026

Corals in Biosphere 2 Ocean Habitat May Save Reefs Around the World

March 3, 2026

Anonymous $20 Million Gift Helps University of Arizona Break Record

February 23, 2026
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button