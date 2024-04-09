CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., has expanded its leadership team and commitment to serving the community of Tucson with the recent hiring of veteran banker Xavier Manrique as its local market president.

“Xavier’s roots and dedication to the community, combined with his significant depth of banking expertise, position him to perfectly support the growing needs of our clients and lead our dynamic team in Tucson,” said Kevin Halloran, regional president for Arizona.

Manrique has 25 years of banking experience with extensive knowledge in business and middle market banking. He is an award-winning leader with a track record in developing high functioning teams with a focus on providing the right guidance to help clients achieve their financial goals.

“I am excited to join CrossFirst Bank and lead an incredibly talented team of bankers,” said Manrique “CrossFirst is innovative and has a strong culture focused on character, competence, commitment, and connection, which aligns with my own passion for making an impact in the communities we serve.”

Manrique demonstrates a strong commitment to the Tucson community serving as an adjunct faculty member at the Catholic University of America-Tucson campus, volunteering as the diversity coordinator with the Notre Dame Club of Tucson, and serving as a Blue Blazer and board member of the Tucson High Badger Foundation.

CrossFirst entered Tucson in 2023, when CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. completed the acquisition of Canyon Bancorporation, Inc. and Canyon Community Bank, N.A. Don Jenks, who served as the local market president through the transition, will be taking on the responsibility of building a Tucson Advisory Board to help execute the strategic growth strategy of CrossFirst Bank.

“It has been an honor to serve the Tucson community for over 36 years,” said Don Jenks. “As we continue to grow, I am excited to chair the Tucson Advisory Board and make meaningful contributions to support Xavier and the CrossFirst team.”