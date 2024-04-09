Ernesto Badilla

BizTUCSONApril 9, 2024
Less than a minute


San Miguel High School has announced that after an extensive application process, Ernesto Badilla has been selected as the new principal starting July 2024.

A career educator who has spent the last 25 years serving students, mainly in South Tucson, in various roles, Badilla is uniquely qualified to lead San Miguel in the years to come. He is dedicated to ensuring clear and consistent communication with students and families and creating an environment where students feel welcomed and supported and can realize their gifts and potential. 

BizTUCSONApril 9, 2024
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Xavier Manrique

April 9, 2024

Leanne Meyer

March 26, 2024

Isaac Figueroa

March 19, 2024

Rex Scott

March 19, 2024
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button