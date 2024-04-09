

San Miguel High School has announced that after an extensive application process, Ernesto Badilla has been selected as the new principal starting July 2024.

A career educator who has spent the last 25 years serving students, mainly in South Tucson, in various roles, Badilla is uniquely qualified to lead San Miguel in the years to come. He is dedicated to ensuring clear and consistent communication with students and families and creating an environment where students feel welcomed and supported and can realize their gifts and potential.