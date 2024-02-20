La Paloma Country Club has welcomed Will Mattrey as its new general manager and COO. Mattrey will oversee club operations, including golf, agronomy, food and beverage, membership marketing, fitness, spa, and aquatics for the award-winning property. He will also play a key role in planning and executing the upcoming Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, set for Mar. 8-10 at La Paloma, and will work closely with tournament hosts the Tucson Conquistadores, title sponsor Exact Sciences and PGA TOUR Champions officials and professionals.

Mattrey is a University of Arizona alum and returns to Tucson for the first time since graduating with a degree in history in 1998. He has spent a majority of his career working in the hospitality industry and developing his management skill set at airlines, restaurants, resorts, and hotels. He is skilled in food & beverage and catering operations, having served as an operating partner at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and as a general manager of Sea Salt in St. Petersburg, Fla. for the Aielli Group. Mattrey moved into private club operations in 2019, when he was named operations manager and sommelier at Quail West Golf and Country Club in Naples, Fla. Prior to his arrival at La Paloma Country Club, he served as the assistant general manager at TPC Treviso Bay, also in Naples, for the last four-plus years.

“We are excited to have Will join the terrific team at La Paloma Country Club,” said Troon Executive VP Rob DeMore. “He has a strong operations background and is well-versed in managing multiple amenities. I am personally excited to see Will support and lead the team at La Paloma.”

Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., Mattrey is a member of the Club Management Association of America. He is also a current member of the Troon Food and Beverage Council, which is composed of leaders from Troon-managed facilities who have demonstrated industry-leading expertise and the highest level of commitment to the company’s Mission, Vision and Values. Mattrey’s outside-of-work passions are golf, the culinary arts, classical literature and collecting wine.

“It’s a dream come true to return to Tucson after all the years to lead La Paloma Country Club into the future. I look forward to the opportunity to serve La Paloma membership and lead an outstanding team at this world-class facility,” said Mattrey.

Earlier this year, La Paloma Country Club was awarded the prestigious ‘Distinguished Club’ designation by BoardRoom magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide. Each year, BoardRoom magazine, the official publication of the Association of Private Club Directors, recognizes a select number of exceptional private clubs that exceed expectations in the quality of service, facilities, governance, and most importantly the teamwork of the staff and management. La Paloma is the only country club in Tucson and one of only nine in Arizona to achieve the Distinguished Club distinction, the Hallmark of Excellence for private clubs.