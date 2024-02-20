Spring 2024 Southern AZ Home Show Returns to Tucson

Consumers can explore all the newest home trends and connect with more than 200 home professionals and experts when the Spring Southern AZ Home Show returns on Mar. 15. Formerly the SAHBA Home Show, the Spring Southern AZ Home Show will take place for three days only, Mar. 15, 16 and 17 at the Tucson Convention Center.

A vibrant marketplace for home-related products and services, the Southern AZ Home Show will feature special exhibits, presentations by experts, and market areas featuring local designers, artisans and producers. Show visitors can shop, compare, and save while gaining new ideas and practical advice in home improvement, gardening and landscaping, interior design and more. With everything from kitchens and baths to flooring, décor and more, there’s something for any home project.

“Showcasing the Tucson area’s top resources, along with sharing new information and expertise with show visitors, are the main goals of the Southern AZ Home Show,” said Show Manager Dave Maughan. “Having so much in one place makes it the most abundant and convenient source for homeowners.”

One notable expert at the show will be celebrity guest Clint Harp, known to HGTV and Magnolia Network viewers as the reclaimed wood-loving carpenter and custom furniture builder in the hit TV series Fixer Upper, and from his own show, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, which tells the inspiring revitalization stories of amazing structures across the U.S. The master woodworker is also a podcaster,author, and motivational speaker, and he will share his extensive knowledge and advice with show visitors on Friday, Mar. 15 at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Mar. 16 at 1 p.m.

The Spring Southern AZ Home Show will also feature:

The Fresh Ideas Stage – Featuring presentations by knowledgeable local experts and influencers covering such topics as home remodeling, interior design, landscaping and more, and providing attendees with valuable insights, tips and tricks, and DIY ideas. Plus, show visitors can take the stage each day to guess the prices of various home-related products and services in the exciting game Price Pursuit to win valuable prizes.

The Artisans Market – We are excited to welcome the return of the Artisans Ballroom to the Southern AZ Home Show! Located on the upper floor, the Artisans Ballroom area is a unique shopping opportunity that showcases local vendors and small businesses offering a variety of one-of-a-kind gift items, handcrafted treasures, gourmet foods and more. Sponsor: Renewal by Andersen

The Perfect Picnic – A deluxe display that shows visitors how to elevate their picnic experience by perfectly blending indoor luxury with outdoor splendor to create a captivating haven. Sponsor: Wicked Picnic Events

Petopia – Dedicated to our four-legged family members, Petopia has the best products for your pets, and your home life with them – whether they fly, crawl or run. Those looking to adopt a new furry friend can stop by to see all the adorable and adoptable pets that are available.

More than 200 exhibitors in more than a dozen home-related categories who are available to offer their expertise and ideas.

Show hours:

Friday, Mar. 15: 11 am to 7 pm

Saturday, Mar. 16: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, Mar. 17: 11 am to 6 pm

Tickets valid for one admission on one day of the Spring Southern AZ Home Show are available at the box office at the Tucson Convention Center during the show.

Adults: $8. A 50 percent off coupon is available at www.southernazhomeshow.com/savings-coupon

Children aged 12 and under: free

Seniors ages 65+ on Fri., March 15: free

Seniors ages 65+ on Sat., March 16 and Sun., March 17: Half off admission

Hero Day: One free admission for active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders (with ID) on Sun., March 17

Half off admission for military personnel on Fri., March 15 and Sat., March 16

Tickets are only $2 for the last two hours of the show each day

Location for the Spring Southern AZ Home Show is the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Parking is free in the city parking lots adjacent to the Tucson Convention Center. No valet parking is available. A free shuttle will operate between the Ramada by Wyndham parking lot and the Convention Center during show hours.