Veratina Kitchens Launches Corporate Wellness Program for Tucson Companies

Veratina Kitchens, a Tucson-based, woman-owned company that provides handcrafted, wellness-focused meal kits, has launched a Corporate Wellness Meal Program, helping employers address one of today’s biggest workforce challenges: boosting healthy eating after the workday ends.

As organizations look for meaningful benefits that improve employee well-being, recruitment and retention, Veratina Kitchens’ program gives employees access to culinary-crafted meal kits made with premium ingredients, delivered to the workplace or available through convenient community pickup.

Research consistently shows that nutrition impacts employee health and business performance. The International Labor Organization reports that poor workplace nutrition can reduce productivity by as much as 20%, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes healthy eating as a cornerstone of successful workplace wellness programs. Chronic diseases linked to poor nutrition and lifestyle cost U.S. employers more than $500 billion annually in lost productivity, making preventive health strategies more important than ever.

“After years of building national wellness and integrated care programs, I realized one of the most powerful health interventions isn’t happening in the doctor’s office, it’s happening in the kitchen,” said Stephanie Boreale, founder of Veratina Kitchens, Certified Wellness Coach, and former healthcare executive. “When we make healthy dinners easier, we reduce stress, create time for families, and help prevent many of the health challenges that drive healthcare costs. Food isn’t just fuel, it’s one of our most powerful forms of preventive care.”

Program Highlights

Culinary-crafted, handcrafted meal kits made in Arizona

Premium ingredients, including all-natural chicken, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught seafood

Wellness-focused options, including high-protein, lower-calorie, and gluten-free meals

Rotating monthly menus with fresh seasonal recipes

Most meals ready in about 30 minutes with minimal preparation

Workplace delivery or convenient community pickup

Flexible implementation with no significant investment required from employers

“Employees need solutions that make everyday life easier,” Boreale said. “Helping someone answer the nightly question of ‘What’s for dinner?’ may be one of the most meaningful wellness benefits an employer can provide.”

Photo courtesy Veratina Kitchens