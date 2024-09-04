New Home Depot Opens in Rita Ranch

The Home Depot has opened a new store in Rita Ranch, located at 10072 E. Old Vail Rd. This new location is fully staffed and employs 130 associates, 55 of whom are new associates for The Home Depot.

The new store location features:

Approximately 140,000 square feet of space

Specialty showrooms

Tool rental center

Buy online, pick up in store customer pickup lockers

30,000 square foot garden center

Each job at The Home Depot supports more than four additional jobs across the U.S., which is more than twice the retail average. That impact includes significant job creation and workforce development – helping Pro customers grow their businesses, connecting customers with trusted home service providers, working with small and diverse suppliers, and supporting local communities.

