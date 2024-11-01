Vantage West, FHLBank San Francisco Donate $100,000 Grants to Arizona Organizations

Vantage West Credit Union, in collaboration with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco will deliver $100,000 AHEAD Program grants to Groundswell Capital, Pascua Yaqui Development Corporation, and Community Investment Corporation in support of their efforts to drive economic growth, enhance workforce development, and create equitable opportunities for underserved communities throughout Southern Arizona.

Vantage West applied for the grant in partnership with these non-profits. After a competitive selection process, the three non-profits were awarded the AHEAD Program grants to fund the very important work they do in the community.

Groundswell Capital builds thriving communities by providing innovative financial solutions that promote equity and sustainability. Their AVANZA Empowerment Fund offers underrepresented small businesses access to low-barrier capital, financial education, and mentorship to drive economic growth and environmental justice.

Pascua Yaqui Development Corporation (PYDC), established by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, is dedicated to diversifying and strengthening the Tribal economy. Through ventures in construction, real estate, and workforce development, PYDC creates job opportunities and fosters economic self-sufficiency. The grant will fund PYDC’s new Career Pivot Center, providing essential training and resources for the Tribe’s workforce.

Community Investment Corporation (CIC), a Tucson-based nonprofit, empowers underserved communities through homeownership, education, and entrepreneurship programs. Known for its innovative microloan programs, CIC helps under-resourced entrepreneurs grow their businesses. This grant will expand CIC’s EPIC Initiative, providing 50 new no-collateral loans across Southern Arizona, supporting economic growth in underserved areas.

“Vantage West is committed to making a lasting impact in the communities we serve, and these AHEAD Program grants are a powerful way to drive meaningful change,” said Jon Bruflat, VP of community impact at Vantage West. “Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.”

AHEAD grants enable FHLBank San Francisco members like Vantage West to give a critical boost to local economic development programs and projects that directly address the needs in low-to-moderate-income communities.

“These grants will help boost economic opportunity and create access to vital services and support that can be life-changing for people living in underserved communities,” said Eric Cicourel, community investment officer for FHLBank San Francisco. “We’re proud that for 20 years and counting, the AHEAD Program continues to make a positive impact throughout the communities we serve.”

For those interested in applying for the AHEAD Program in 2025, please contact Vantage West Credit Union or visit the FHLBank San Francisco website.