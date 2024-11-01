Diamond Wealth Management Opens Office at UA Tech Park

Tech Parks Arizona has announced the newest University of Arizona Tech Park tenant, Sure Financial DBA Diamond Wealth Management, is expanding its operations with a new office.

This expansion underscores the continued growth and success of Diamond Wealth Management and its commitment to enhancing financial services in the region.

Diamond Wealth Management, a renowned leader in providing comprehensive wealth management solutions, is extending its Tucson footprint by locating at the UA Tech Park. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing success and its strategic move to better serve its onsite clients. The new space will allow Diamond Wealth Management to enhance its services and provide even greater value.

“We are excited to join the UA Tech Park community,” said Jonathan Gardner, senior financial advisor of Diamond Wealth Management. “This move to the UA Tech Park is a perfect fit for our growth strategy being at the intersection of technology & innovation.”

“Their expansion highlights the dynamic business ecosystem here at UA Tech Park and reinforces our commitment to supporting companies that fuel economic growth and innovation. Our collaborative environment and extensive resources provide the perfect foundation for businesses like Diamond Wealth Management to thrive and directly serve their clients onsite expand,” said Carol Stewart, UA VP, Tech Parks Arizona.

Pictured above – Jonathan Gardner, senior financial advisor of Diamond Wealth Management.