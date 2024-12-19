Cushman & Wakefield| PICOR Announces Beneficiaries of 30th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

As the season of giving comes to a close, the PICOR Charitable Foundation has announced the beneficiaries of its 30th annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

Since 1994, the PICOR Charitable Foundation has raised $1.66 million for at-risk youth programs in Southern Arizona through this event. This year’s fundraiser, held on Oct. 27, surpassed the initial goal of $150,000, raising a total of $188,000. This achievement is a testament to the power of community, partnership, and our shared commitment to supporting our region’s youth.

Last week, the PCF’s Pancake Breakfast Committee, which includes representatives from the Burton Family Foundation, met to distribute the proceeds to 59 local nonprofits. The foundation’s dollar-for-dollar matching program has been instrumental in the event’s success, doubling the ability to invest in Tucson nonprofit programs.

2024 Grant Recipients:

Amistades

Amphi Foundation

Angel Heart Pajama Project

Arizona Center for Autism

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Arizona Theater Company

Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.

Ballet Tucson

Beyond Foundation

BICAS

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tucson

Books for Classrooms

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Boys to Men Tucson

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation So AZ

Catalina Council, Scouting America

Children’s Museum Tucson

Courtney’s Courage

Educational Enrichment Foundation

El Rio Health Center Foundation

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse

Erik Hite Foundation

Felicia’s Farm

Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation

Gabriel’s Angels

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Grace Hearing Center, Inc.

Greater Tucson Leadership

Higher Ground a Resource Center

Imago Dei Middle School

Integrative Touch

Interfaith Community Services

JFCS of Southern Arizona

JobPath, Inc.

Literacy Connects

Make Way for Books

Mini Poderosas

More than a Bed

Old Pueblo Community Services

Our Family Services, Inc.

Rialto Theatre Foundation

Rotary Club of Tucson

Sky Islands High School

Social Venture Partners Tucson

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank

STEP: Student Expedition Program

Sun Sounds Foundation

The Drawing Studio

Tohono Chul

Tu Nidito Children & Family Services

Tucson Festival of Books

Tucson Girls Chorus

UA Foundation – Cooper Center

Welcome to America Project

Wheel Fun

YMCA of Southern Arizona

Youth on their Own

2024 Ken Nickel Stem Grant

Since 2013, the Foundation has awarded one STEM-focused grant in honor of Ken Nickel (1924-2013), which is matched by our own corporate donation. Nickel was C&W | PICOR’s founding office manager, a Kiwanian, and the hardest-working pancake breakfast volunteer in its early years. This year, the Pancake Breakfast Committee decided to award not one, but two nonprofits the Ken Nickel STEM Grant:

Cradle to Career Anchored at United Way

SciTech Institute

The PCF’s Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser continues as a testament to our dedication to changing lives in Southern Arizona. With Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR covering all out-of-pocket expenses, 100% of donations directly benefit grant recipients, maximizing the impact for local youth programs.