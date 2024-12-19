Cushman & Wakefield| PICOR Announces Beneficiaries of 30th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
As the season of giving comes to a close, the PICOR Charitable Foundation has announced the beneficiaries of its 30th annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.
Since 1994, the PICOR Charitable Foundation has raised $1.66 million for at-risk youth programs in Southern Arizona through this event. This year’s fundraiser, held on Oct. 27, surpassed the initial goal of $150,000, raising a total of $188,000. This achievement is a testament to the power of community, partnership, and our shared commitment to supporting our region’s youth.
Last week, the PCF’s Pancake Breakfast Committee, which includes representatives from the Burton Family Foundation, met to distribute the proceeds to 59 local nonprofits. The foundation’s dollar-for-dollar matching program has been instrumental in the event’s success, doubling the ability to invest in Tucson nonprofit programs.
2024 Grant Recipients:
Amistades
Amphi Foundation
Angel Heart Pajama Project
Arizona Center for Autism
Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation
Arizona Theater Company
Assistance League of Tucson, Inc.
Ballet Tucson
Beyond Foundation
BICAS
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tucson
Books for Classrooms
Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson
Boys to Men Tucson
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation So AZ
Catalina Council, Scouting America
Children’s Museum Tucson
Courtney’s Courage
Educational Enrichment Foundation
El Rio Health Center Foundation
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse
Erik Hite Foundation
Felicia’s Farm
Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation
Gabriel’s Angels
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
Grace Hearing Center, Inc.
Greater Tucson Leadership
Higher Ground a Resource Center
Imago Dei Middle School
Integrative Touch
Interfaith Community Services
JFCS of Southern Arizona
JobPath, Inc.
Literacy Connects
Make Way for Books
Mini Poderosas
More than a Bed
Old Pueblo Community Services
Our Family Services, Inc.
Rialto Theatre Foundation
Rotary Club of Tucson
Sky Islands High School
Social Venture Partners Tucson
Spreading Threads Clothing Bank
STEP: Student Expedition Program
Sun Sounds Foundation
The Drawing Studio
Tohono Chul
Tu Nidito Children & Family Services
Tucson Festival of Books
Tucson Girls Chorus
UA Foundation – Cooper Center
Welcome to America Project
Wheel Fun
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Youth on their Own
2024 Ken Nickel Stem Grant
Since 2013, the Foundation has awarded one STEM-focused grant in honor of Ken Nickel (1924-2013), which is matched by our own corporate donation. Nickel was C&W | PICOR’s founding office manager, a Kiwanian, and the hardest-working pancake breakfast volunteer in its early years. This year, the Pancake Breakfast Committee decided to award not one, but two nonprofits the Ken Nickel STEM Grant:
Cradle to Career Anchored at United Way
SciTech Institute
The PCF’s Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser continues as a testament to our dedication to changing lives in Southern Arizona. With Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR covering all out-of-pocket expenses, 100% of donations directly benefit grant recipients, maximizing the impact for local youth programs.