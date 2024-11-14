Cristie Street Joins SALC Leadership Team

Southern Arizona Leadership Council has announced a new member of its executive team. Cristie Street will join SALC in the role of senior VP and COO in January 2025.

After a successful product management career with international software maker RightFax, Cristie co-founded and served as the CEO of Nextrio – an IT services firm that grew to be one of the largest managed service providers in the Southwest. Street successfully led the acquisition of Nextrio by a California-based MSP and served as General Manager for both locations, with over 100 employees around the world. After steering that company to acquisition in 2023, she opted to exit and return her focus to local interests.

Cristie has received numerous accolades including “Business Leader of the Year” by the Tucson Metro Chamber and “Woman of the Year” in 2016 by Greater Tucson Leadership. Her involvement with civic organizations includes the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Sister Jose Women’s Center, Tucson Jewish Community Center, Arizona Public Media and the Rothschild Fund for Civic Innovation.

Street holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Eller College at the University of Arizona.

Cristie will replace Shelley Watson, who is retiring at the end of this year. SALC President and CEO Ted Maxwell said, “We are grateful to have had Shelley’s leadership over the past eight years. Her impact and insight into the growth of SALC and our efforts to positively impact our community and state have been exceptional. As Cristie is a successful and recognized business leader, she will bring a valuable skillset and perspective to SALC. We look forward to the experience and leadership she will add to our team and the contributions she will make to help us accomplish our mission.”

SALC is composed of 160 members who are executive business and community leaders. SALC focuses on advancing effective public policy that improves economic vibrancy and quality of life in the region and state.