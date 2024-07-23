United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Announces New Board Members

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently concluded its annual meeting with the election of new officers and board members who have joined the organization’s leadership at the start of a new fiscal year.

The board elected Allison Duffy, president of Silverado Technologies, as Chair; Monica Vargas-Mahar, Market CEO of Carondelet Health Network, as Vice Chair; Alicia White, senior audit manager of La Frontera, as Treasurer; and Ty Brown, executive director of JP Morgan Private Bank, as Secretary.

The board also elected three new members to serve including Eliezer Asunsolo, VP and senior banking advisor of Northern Trust; Rose Lopez, president & CEO of Intermountain Centers for Human Development; and Joe Salkowski, senior director of communications and public affairs for Tucson Electric Power.

The new campaign chair will be Mathew Thrower, project executive for DPR Construction, and the new board development chair will be Edmundo Gamillo, executive director of commercial banking for Chase. All these community leaders bring many years of experience in volunteering throughout the Greater Tucson community with a diverse group of organizations and institutions.

“Once per year, our board members gather to reflect on the past year, plan for the new year ahead, and appoint new officers, elect new board members, and commit ourselves to another year as servant leaders of our United Way,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We are extremely grateful to all who serve, including our dynamic new slate of board members, for donating their time and their talents, dedicating themselves to making Tucson and Southern Arizona a better place for all of the folks we serve.”