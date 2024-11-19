2024 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Honors Legislators, Tucson Tech Leaders

The 2024 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards celebrated the brilliant minds across Arizona and the state’s best contributions to technology. The award recipients were celebrated during a Nov. 13 gala in Phoenix.

Arizona Technology Council, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, announced winners for the Outstanding Technology Senator of the Year, Outstanding Technology Representative of the Year and Tech 10 Champions. The Arizona legislators were recognized for their unwavering support of policies accelerating the technology sector and the expansion of workforce development programs.

“Investing in technology, sustainability and education drives Arizona’s economic growth and business success,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the council and SciTech Institute. “We are proud to recognize lawmakers from both parties who consistently advocate innovation and enact policies that foster long-term growth within our industry.”

“We are honored to recognize this distinguished group of legislators at GCOI this year who are advocating for Arizona’s technology future,” said Sandra Watson, ACA president and CEO. “Their efforts continue to strengthen Arizona’s technology industry and enhance Arizona’s reputation as a premier destination for innovation and next-generation technologies.”

The winners of the 2024 GCOI legislator awards and their current districts are:

Representative of the Year

Rep. David Livingston, District 28

Livingston has been a long-time supporter of the technology agenda and has worked to reduce regulations during his tenure in the Legislature. He also championed continuation of the Arizona Commerce Authority to ensure Arizona can compete with other states to attract companies with high-paying jobs. He understands the importance of programs that incentivize the behaviors to not only grow, attract and retain business but also increase the funds in the state’s coffers to pay for other key priorities, which is important to him in his role as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Senator of the Year

Sen. David Gowan, District 19

Gowan has proved to be a champion of the business community during his tenure as a legislator. He has always been an advocate of a balanced budget complete with the needed incentives to attract and retain both businesses and their needed workforce. He has been instrumental in extending key economic development tools essential to the growth of the technology industry and supports lowering the tax burden on businesses and reducing red tape that companies may face.

Tech Ten Champions

House of Representatives

Rep. Justin Wilmeth, District 2

Wilmeth, the House Commerce chairman, has proved to be a pro-business, pro-technology conservative. He has advocated and supported policies that ensure Arizona advances innovation and supports the expansion of companies in Arizona. He is a strong advocate of trade and has led efforts to secure funding for Arizona’s trade offices with key partners, ensuring the continued flow of international commerce through the state.

Rep. David Marshall Sr., District 7

Marshall has been in the House for one term and shown himself to be a thoughtful legislator. He is a conservative member who fights for legislation that gives his constituents more economic development opportunities and ensures that the youth are prepared for available high-quality, high-paying jobs. Marshall sponsored legislation for the Council that would have created a statewide STEM ecosystem that focused on bringing funding to rural Arizona to support government, businesses, constituents and communities for more STEM-focused opportunities, which in turn would bring more high-paying opportunities into his district.

Rep. Seth Blattman, District 9

Blattman is a small business owner who understands the importance of sustainable economic growth and a stable business environment that allows companies to thrive. He believes in the need to enhance the quality of public education Arizonans receive, ensure all students have access to educational opportunities, and implement infrastructure that can support the growing technology industry. His background in running his family’s manufacturing business helps him understand the importance of programs that propel innovation if done fairly and equitably.

Rep. Alma Hernandez, District 20

Hernandez has been a champion of the priorities of the technology industry during her time at the Legislature. She is a pragmatic legislator who has proved she works tirelessly to accomplish her legislative priorities, which include antisemitism, health care, education and economic development. She has successfully sponsored several pieces of legislation that benefit her community. She also has supported policies that result in collaborations between companies and educational institutions, and prioritize investment in infrastructure and policies that increase commerce and provide high-quality jobs.

Rep. Michael Carbone, District 25

Carbone quickly proved to be a rising star in the Legislature during his first term as he has been a strong advocate of the technology and business communities while ensuring jurisdictions have the tools necessary to attract and retain businesses to their communities. He understands the importance of high-quality, high-paying jobs and ensuring a pipeline of workers is being developed in the state’s education system to meet those workforce needs. He advocates long-term plans to meet Arizona’s infrastructure, transportation and water challenges to keep up with the growth.

Senators

Sen. Ken Bennett, District 1

Bennett has proved to be a considerate and pragmatic legislator. He chairs the Education Committee and has shown that he prioritizes Arizona’s youth being prepared for the workforce. He has sponsored legislation for the Council, including SB1183 to support STEM workforce development program appropriations.

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, District 18

Sundareshan is running for reelection to make Arizona a leader in renewable energy, balance water resources through conservation and efficiency, and fully fund public schools. During her first term, she has proved to be a staunch defender of voting rights, as well as an advocate of renewable energy and smart water policy. With an engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and law and natural resources economics degrees from The University of Arizona, she approaches issues with a science-based decision-making style.

Sen. Brian Fernandez, District 23

Fernandez is a proven champion of his district who is running for reelection to ensure everyone in his rural community can achieve the American Dream. Having a technology background as a software developer, he understands his industry is essential to Arizona’s healthy and thriving economy. He is supportive of more funding for STEM education and community colleges as they offer pathways to address the access to talent that Arizona’s innovative companies need to be successful. He fights to invest in safe, reliable infrastructure; sustainable water; and renewable energy for all Arizonans.

Sen. Flavio Bravo, District 26

Bravo has focused his career on assisting immigrants, particularly DACA students, and is running for reelection to continue to advocate his community. He understands the housing and economic policy challenges the state is facing. He is very supportive of STEM education and increasing the availability of affordable housing so quality teachers are encouraged to stay in Arizona. He also supports finding policy solutions to grow workforce opportunities in technology by providing students with after-school opportunities and companies the necessary workforce to help Arizona’s economy prosper. He has supported programs with proven economic results.

Sen. Frank Carrol, District 28

Carroll takes an innovative approach to crafting legislation and has sponsored measures to address workforce development issues in Arizona. He shows a real understanding of the technology community and its impact on economic development. He takes his time to look at the entire picture before making any decision and has been supportive of the technology agenda. Ensuring Arizona’s infrastructure needs are being met has been a top priority as he has advocated key investments and a long-term strategic plan to address Arizona’s growth and transportation needs.

The night also featured big wins for Tech Parks Arizona and the University of Arizona community. Tech Parks was named Ed Denison Business Leader of the Year.

iCRx Inc., a UA Tech Park tenant, won Innovator of the Year – Startup. Built on UA technology stemming from the College of Optical Sciences and College of Medicine and launched with the support of Tech Launch Arizona, iCRx exemplifies the transformative power of university-driven innovation to develop a one-minute eye exam invention.

The UA Valley Fever Center for Excellence was awarded Innovator of the Year Academia. Led by UA BIO5 Institute member Dr. John Galgiani, the center has taken a massive step forward in developing a human vaccine for Valley Fever, bringing hope for a healthier future for many.

Pictured above from left – Sandra Watson, President & CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority; Anita Bell, Director, University of Arizona Center for Innovation; Casey Carrillo, Executive Director, University of Arizona Center for Innovation; Peter Loya, Director of Community and Government Relations, Tech Parks Arizona; Carol Stewart, Vice President, Tech Parks Arizona, University of Arizona; Dr. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation, University of Arizona; Jessa Turner, Associate Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Tech Parks Arizona; Patrick Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Parks Arizona; Steve Zylstra, President + CEO, Arizona Tech Council