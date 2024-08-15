Tucson’s Pyx Health Ranks Among Nation’s Fastest Growing Organizations on Inc. 5000 List

Inc.Magazine revealed that Pyx Health ranks No. 517 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Following an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 854%, 2024 marks Pyx Health’s third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list. They ranked No. 1 in their local area of Tucson, AZ, and 47th among other companies in the health services industry. This year’s ranking is up from 558 in 2023 and 1,160 in 2022.

“We at Pyx Health are honored to be named on Inc.’s prestigious list for a third year in a row,” said Cindy Jordan, CEO and Founder of Pyx Health. “Growth is important to us not only because it proves that we have a thriving business, but also because it demonstrates that we are expanding our impact and reach in people’s lives. I couldn’t be more proud of our stellar team for driving this growth and bringing us closer to our mission every day.”

Pyx Health is a leading social health company on a mission to support individuals struggling with loneliness while improving quality health outcomes. In the past year, the Pyx team has made some exciting changes contributing to the company’s growth, including the acquisition of population health management company InquisitHealth. In 2023, Pyx Health also announced a majority growth investment from TT Capital Partners.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

To learn more about Pyx Health, please visit: https://www.pyxhealth.com/

About Pyx Health:

Pyx Health is a leading social health company on a mission to support individuals struggling with loneliness. The Pyx Health platform leverages the empathy and expertise of peer mentors, supercharged with engaging technology, to uncover and address a range of health-related social and physical needs impacting outcomes for at-risk payor populations. With our loneliness-first approach, recognized by Fast Company in 2023 as a World Changing Idea, our platform has demonstrated results in quality improvement, member engagement, and overall health outcomes. For more information, visit us at www.pyxhealth.com