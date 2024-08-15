Chef Devon Sanner to Head Culinary Team at Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge

Chef Devon Sanner recently updated his extensive culinary repertoire when he accepted the position of Executive Chef at Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge. Chef Sanner brings a wealth of accomplishments to the position including his long tenure as Executive Chef with James Beard Award-winning Chef Janos Wilder, Founder and Director of GUT – Gastronomic Union of Tucson, and the co-owner of the innovative Zio Peppe restaurant. Chef Sanner will begin his new role September 17th when he returns from Parma, Italy, where he and Zio Peppe partner Mat Cable will represent Tucson as City of Gastronomy Ambassadors.

Chef Sanner will be stepping away from the daily operations of Zio Peppe and will remain in a consulting role with the acclaimed restaurant that has become a local favorite and a Tucson City of Gastronomy Certified restaurant.

“As Vice President and Clubhouse Manager, I am thrilled to welcome Chef Devon Sanner to the Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge. Chef Devon’s deep roots in Tucson and his extensive culinary experience, including his innovative work at Zio Peppe and his long tenure with James Beard Award-winning Chef Janos Wilder, make him the perfect fit for our community. His commitment to using locally sourced ingredients and his passion for creating memorable dining experiences will elevate our culinary offerings to new heights. We are excited to see the creativity and expertise that Chef Devon will bring to our team and to our members”. Said Clayton Robideau

Committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and consistency in their culinary offering, Chef Sanner will oversee all aspects of dining at Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge to ensure that each dish served will reflect his meticulous attention to detail and passion for flavor. Additionally, he will focus on mentoring the culinary team, fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

MORE ON CHEF DEVON SANNER

Chef Devon Sanner is a celebrated figure in the Tucson culinary world, known for his exceptional skill and creativity. In April 2021, he opened his first restaurant, Zio Peppe, which offers a unique and “quintessentially Tucson” take on Italian cuisine. Before venturing into his own restaurant, Chef Devon spent 15 years honing his craft alongside James Beard Award-winning Chef Janos Wilder. His journey began with an externship at Janos, followed by a steady rise through the ranks to become Chef de Cuisine at Janos and J Bar. Following their closure in 2012, he continued his collaboration with Wilder at Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails and later at The Carriage House as Executive Chef.

A Tucson native, Chef Devon has an impressive background beyond the kitchen. He was an Eagle Scout, National Merit Scholar, Flinn Scholar, and a finalist for Tucson Young Man of the Year. He studied Russian and Political Science at the University of Arizona, earning a master’s degree in Slavic Languages and Literatures before pursuing his culinary education at Scottsdale Culinary Institute.

Chef Devon’s culinary adventures include cooking at The American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, staging at prestigious restaurants like Tru, Alinea, and Momofuku Ssam Bar and Noodle Bar in New York. He is also a founder and an active member of the Gastronomic Union of Tucson, a not-for-profit organization that fosters a community of creativity, professional development, and community engagement among Tucson’s top chefs.