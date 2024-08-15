Automotive and Transportation Leader Pamela Fletcher Joins Sion Power as CEO

A trailblazer of electrification and business innovation, Fletcher will lead Sion Power’s path towards commercialization

Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), announced today that Pamela Fletcher has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. A renowned veteran of the automotive industry, Fletcher brings a proven track record of electric vehicle development and deployment, which she will leverage to accelerate the company’s transition to commercialization. She succeeds Tracy Kelley, who will transition to President and Chief Science Officer of Sion Power and continue development of world class battery technology breakthroughs.

Most recently, Fletcher served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer, at Delta Air Lines where she led the airline’s sustainability and innovation efforts in service of the company’s Net Zero future. In this role she set a strategy to net zero emissions by 2050 and activated initiatives across the organization to achieve short to long-term goals, an industry first. Before her tenure at Delta Air Lines, Fletcher spent more than 15 years at General Motors where she held instrumental leadership positions, including Vice President of Global Innovation and Vice President of Electric Vehicles. She led the teams that delivered the electric Chevrolet Bolt and Chevrolet Volt to market, as well as the first true, hands-free driver assistance technology—Super Cruise.

“Again and again, Pam has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, leading award-winning product, technology, and new businesses teams. She has a passion for innovation and a track record of scaling high-growth business ventures, disrupting established industries, and attracting new customers. She has the skillset and passion to lead the commercialization of Sion Power’s breakthrough Licerion® battery technology and we’re thrilled for this next chapter,” said Stefan Jacoby, Chair, Sion Board of Directors.

“Sion Power is poised to be the first company to commercialize a lithium-metal anode through its Licerion® technology for large volume EV applications, thus disrupting the global battery industry,” said Fletcher, CEO, Sion Power. “Commercialization means more affordable electric vehicles for consumers more quickly, bolstering adoption and ultimately helping us get closer to a zero emissions world. I am honored to join this incredible company and I want to thank Tracy Kelley for his leadership to this pivotal point and all he will continue to do for our team.”

Sion Power has developed lithium-based batteries for over three decades. Over the past eight years, batteries based on their proprietary and patented technology have been its focus. This disruptive energy storage system is projected to deliver twice the specific energy when compared to today’s conventional lithium-ion batteries. To learn more, visit: sionpower.com.

About Sion Power

Sion Power is moving the rechargeable battery industry forward with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion® batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Visit Sion Power at sionpower.com.

