Tucson Metro Chamber Announces 27th Annual Copper Cactus Awards

The Tucson Metro Chamber has announced the return of the prestigious Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo. This year’s event, “Copper Elegance: A Night of Recognition and Refinement,” promises to be a truly unforgettable evening, taking place on Friday, September 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Casino Del Sol.

The Copper Cactus Awards have been a Tucson tradition for 27 years, recognizing outstanding businesses and nonprofits that drive innovation, create jobs, and make a positive impact in our community. This year’s theme, Copper Elegance, reflects the richness and resilience of Southern Arizona’s spirit, interwoven with a touch of sophistication. Imagine a setting adorned with luxurious metallic accents, intricate details, and sumptuous textures, creating a truly inspiring atmosphere.

The evening will culminate in the highly anticipated awards ceremony, honoringexceptional businesses and nonprofits across various categories.

These categories include:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Best Place to Work

CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year

Business Growth

IT Solutions Innovation

Tech Parks Arizona Startup of the Year

Gibson Employer/Employee Development

Tucson Electric Power Social Impact

The Shirley Wilka Perseverance Award

Inclusion Champion

BIPOC-Owned Business

Woman-Owned Business

Tickets and sponsorships for the 27th Annual Copper Cactus Awards are now available. This is a remarkable opportunity to connect with Tucson’s leading businesses, elevate and promote your brand; and experience an evening of elegance and inspiration.

Media is invited to join in recognizing and celebrating the remarkable contributions of Southern Arizona’s businesses and nonprofits. For more information on the Copper Cactus Awards, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Lucinda Del Rincon, LDelRincon@tucsonchamber.org: Event details and tickets sales

Carrie Gilchrist, CGilchrist@tucsonchamber.org: Sponsorship opportunities

Melissa Rosciano, MRosciano@tucsonchamber.org: Media inquiries