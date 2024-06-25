CellMedics Wins Business Support with UArizona, Oro Valley

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has announced the winning company for the UACI Sponsored Launch Fueled by the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Town of Oro Valley competition. CellMedics Inc., will receive support in the UACI incubation program including resources, facilities, services and expert guidance to grow its business.

CellMedics Inc. was selected from the pool of applicants for its drive to pursue an innovative solution that addresses a real-world challenge. CellMedics is a privately held specialty biopharmaceutical company with multiple composition of matter patents for topical, transdermal and ocular drug delivery systems with enhanced bioavailability for hard-to-deliver molecules including protein drugs and biologics. CellMedics’ proprietary manufacturing process is a trade secret. It’s a disruptive platform technology providing a competitive advantage in the $1.7 trillion global drug delivery market.

Any drug (including generics) administered in CellMedics’ patented transdermal drug delivery cream is a patented formulation. Drug delivery is targeted locally into site-specific tissues or systemically into the bloodstream. Patented cream formulations with enhanced bioavailability have been developed for skin conditions, arthritis & chronic pain and nail fungus. Transdermal delivery of biologics, mAbs and chemotherapeutics are in development.

The selection was based on CellMedics’ commitment to commercializing its innovative and patented technologies and developing a scalable business model. With more business support, the team has an even greater ability to make a difference both locally and globally.

CellMedics, Inc., a Las Vegas-based company, is expanding its operations to Tucson, bringing new investments to Southern Arizona by joining the bioscience-focused incubator UACI at Oro Valley in the fall. Scott Shapiro, CEO of CellMedics, Inc. and a UArizona alum, has established a collaborative research agreement with UArizona. Todd Vanderah, Ph.D., from the UArizona College of Medicine, Pharmacology, will serve as the principal investigator for the university.

This collaboration will focus on research and development, efficacy testing, and NIH grant applications for CellMedics’ patented transdermal cream, which contains various active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of inflammation, arthritis and pain, and other disease states.

“As a proud University of Arizona alumnus, I’m thrilled to bring CellMedics to the dynamic bioscience ecosystem in Oro Valley. This region, with its impressive biotech and biopharma presence, particularly Roche, offers unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and innovation. We are excited to advance our transdermal therapeutic solutions in collaboration with the University of Arizona. Oro Valley is not just a beautiful town; it’s a vibrant hub for scientific progress, and we look forward to contributing to and thriving within this community,” shared Scott Shapiro, CEO of CellMedics, Inc.

In alignment with its mission to grow scalable companies that fuel the Arizona economy, UACI has teamed up with Oro Valley leaders to support science and technology early-stage and emerging growth companies. The competition is part of a continued collaboration between UACI, the Town of Oro Valley and Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce over the past four years which has supported several biotech companies in Oro Valley through previous Sponsored Launch programs. Building on the momentum and great interest of entrepreneurs who live in the region, the three organizations are proud to make sponsored entry into UACI available once again.

“We are thrilled to welcome CellMedics, Inc. to the Oro Valley community. The support and resources provided through the UACI incubation program will be instrumental in helping CellMedics achieve their goals and we look forward to seeing their positive impact both locally and globally as they grow and thrive here in Oro Valley,” said Kristen Sharp, CEO and president of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce.

A special thanks to the selection committee which included: Sharp; Dave Perry, former Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO; Donald Pearson, senior director of safety health environmental for Roche and Sean Burcham, director of technical services for Baymar Solutions.

CellMedics willreceive one year of sponsored admission at UACI which includes a structured incubation program, customized business support and the ability to work alongside other companies in a fast-paced environment. UACI provides the people, programming and place needed to successfully grow and scale a business. The incubation program also provides its clients with office and laboratory space and support through a 28-point roadmap that helps them with everything from refining their business models to obtaining funding.