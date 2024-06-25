Princeton Review Names UArizona a “Best Value College”

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona is one of 209 colleges and universities featured in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges,” released Thursday.

“The University of Arizona takes pride in its ability to consistently deliver to students a world-class education with a remarkable return on their financial investment,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “We value our reputation as a student-centric university that sets our graduates on a path for success, and we are grateful that The Princeton Review recognizes these efforts.”

The Princeton Review chose the schools for the 2024 list based on data from its surveys of administrators at more than 650 colleges. The ranking uses more than 40 data points to tally return on investment in the areas of academics, cost/affordability, financial aid, career preparation, graduation rates and student debt. UArizona received a score of 88 out of a possible 99; The Princeton Review does not rank the Best Value Colleges hierarchically on a single list.

The ranking also evaluated data from The Princeton Review’s surveys of students, as well as data from PayScale.com’s surveys of alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.

“The schools we chose as our Best Value Colleges for 2024 are a select group: they comprise only about 8% of the nation’s four-year undergraduate institutions,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review. “We commend their administrators, faculties, staff, and alumni for all they are doing to educate their students and guide them to success in their careers.”

The Princeton Review has previously recognized UArizona on its “Best Colleges” list.

Students surveyed by The Princeton Review say that the university emphasizes “communicating with its students and keeping up to date with student life,” a service that extends to graduates as well, thanks to a “supportive and large alumni network.” Students also said the institution recognizes “the importance of both studies and life experiences for a well-rounded college experience.”