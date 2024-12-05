Tucson Hosts World Baseball Classic Qualifier

The excitement is building as Tucson prepares to host the World Baseball Classic Qualifier from Mar. 2-6, 2025. This prestigious event will take place at the Kino Sports Complex, showcasing some of the best baseball talents from around the globe.

The WBC Qualifier is proudly sponsored by Southern Arizona Sports Tourism and Film Authority, Pima County, Kino Sports Complex, Visit Tucson, and the Snoop Dogg Gin & Juice Arizona Bowl. Together, these organizations are committed to promoting sports tourism and delivering unforgettable experiences for both players and fans alike.

“We are thrilled to bring the World Baseball Classic Qualifier to Tucson,” said Blake Eager, executive director of the Southern Arizona Sports Tourism and Film Authority. “This event not only highlights the incredible talent in the sport but also showcases the vibrant culture and community of our region.”

Teams from Colombia, Brazil, Germany, and China, representing 1.8 billion people in population, will compete for a coveted spot in the WBC, providing a platform for athletes to display their skills on an international stage. Expect thrilling games, electrifying performances, and the ability to bring professional baseball back to Tucson in the spring.

In addition to the thrilling baseball action, visitors to Tucson can explore the city’s rich history, stunning landscapes, and diverse culinary offerings. With support from Visit Tucson, attendees are encouraged to make the most of their trip by experiencing all that this beautiful city has to offer.

Tickets for the WBC Qualifier are available now. For more information about the event, including ticket sales and the full schedule, please visit www.worldbaseballclinic.com.