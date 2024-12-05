Greater Tucson Leadership Announces 2024 Honorees

Greater Tucson Leadership has announced the honorees for the 72nd Annual Community Impact Awards.

The Community Impact Awards have been a cornerstone of Tucson’s leadership community since 1952, celebrating individuals whose dedication and service have made a lasting impact. This year, GTL received a record number of nominations from across the community. A panel of 16 diverse judges representing business, government, nonprofit, and education sectors carefully reviewed each submission and selected the four honorees.

The honorees will be celebrated at GTL’s largest annual fundraising event on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Casino Del Sol Resort.

The Tucson Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented to those who have distinguished themselves for active support of community projects that demonstrated excellence in leadership and are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others. Man of the Year: Ted Maxwell, Southern Arizona Leadership Council. Woman of the Year: Calline Sanchez, IBM.

The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication. Founders Award: Jonathan Rothschild, former mayor of Tucson, Mesch Clark Rothschild.

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award was established in 2017 and recognizes an alum of the GTL program who is positively impacting the Tucson community by actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program. GTL Alumni Excellence Award: Paloma Santiago, Junior Achievement of Arizona, GTL Class of 2023.

