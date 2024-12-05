Rio Nuevo Launches Grant Fund Program

Rio Nuevo has teamed up with Groundswell Capital, a nonprofit lender, to deliver grants for businesses located in the Rio Nuevo District.

The program recently launched and has rolling applications now open, with multiple funding dates. Grants funds available are up to $25,000 per business.

The goal of the “Small Business, Big Ideas Impact Grant Fund” program is to help support or kickstart businesses and innovations for Tucson’s Rio Nuevo District.

Eligibility requirements and application are available here.