BIO5 Institute Celebrates 18th Annual KEYS Showcase

The University of Arizona BIO5 Institute hosted the 18th annual KEYS Research Showcase, celebrating the culmination of the KEYS research internship for 59 students from 31 Arizona high schools.

The Keep Engaging Youth in Science (KEYS) program, which began in 2007, is a seven-week program in which students are immersed in intensive scientific training and real-world projects, both in person and virtually, under the mentorship of UA scientists.

During the KEYS Showcase, students shared their research posters, which provided attendees with key insights and findings from the projects completed. Following the poster session, interns were presented with certificates of completion from program donors. Critical Path Institute President and COO Kristen Swingle was the keynote speaker, providing invaluable inspiration and advice to interns entering STEM paths.

During the unique internship, KEYS interns gain experience in interdisciplinary bioscience, biomedical science, biostatistics, biomedical engineering, data science, or environmental health research and train in biotechnology skills, data science, science literacy, ethics and communications.

The KEYS program strives to increase the talent and diversity of students pursuing STEM degrees and careers and to retain students in Arizona public universities and the regional and state workforce in high percentages. Graduates of the KEYS internship program earn college credit but are also assured admission to W.A. Franke Honors College upon application and acceptance.

Over its history, the KEYS program has graduated 746 students through the program from 105 Arizona high schools. During this time, 217 Arizona faculty members have served as mentors for KEYS students.

The KEYS program is led by the BIO5 Institute and funded by BIO5 and generous supporters, including individuals, families, companies, foundations, and various University of Arizona faculty, colleges, and departments. The Technology and Research Initiative Fund, which helped launch BIO5 more than 20 years ago, continues to be a catalyst in enabling effective, cross-disciplinary bioscience research, innovation, and impact at the University of Arizona and enables world-class student engagement programs like KEYS.

Applications for the 2025 KEYS cohort will open in the fall. For those interested in donating to the KEYS to the Future endowment fund, visit HERE.