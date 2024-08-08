Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Given Nation’s Highest Museum and Library Honor

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has announced that Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is one of 10 recipients of the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Over the past 30 years, the award has celebrated institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.

“IMLS is delighted to announce the 10 recipients of the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service,” said IMLS Acting Director Cyndee Landrum. “These institutions and their dedicated staff are stepping up to anticipate and meet the needs of their individual communities. From New York to Arizona, these 10 recipients are unparalleled sources of education, health, jobs, and cultural resources, bridging the gaps of distance, resources, and experience for community members.”

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is a zoo, botanical garden, natural history museum and art institute focused on the Sonoran Desert, the most biodiverse desert in North America. Over its 72-year history the museum has collaborated with communities across the region on research, education, conservation and exhibits. A visit to the museum serves as both an introduction to the Sonoran Desert for newcomers, and an inspiration for more sustainable desert living for residents. About 20,000 local school children benefit from programs and field trips tailored to their curricula each year. The museum’s current conservation programs focus on endangered aquatic species, invasive species, pollinators and food systems.

Selected from 30 national finalists, the 10 recipients of the 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service represent institutions that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected levels of service. Through their community outreach, these institutions bring about change that touches the lives of individuals and helps communities thrive.

“The desert museum’s selection as a National Medal recipient is extremely meaningful to our staff, trustees, volunteers and other supporters,” said Executive Director Craig Ivanyi. “It provides recognition for decades of work with regional communities, and inspiration to continue to foster partnerships that will increase accessibility, enhance mutual benefit, and achieve greater mission impact into the future.”