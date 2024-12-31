Tucson Desert Song Festival: World’s Greatest Voices Dazzle the Region

The 13th annual Tucson Desert Song Festival, a treasured annual gathering of great voices, great music and beautiful weather in Southern Arizona, brings a fanfare of celebrated artists here Jan. 10 through Apr. 19.

Each year, the festival brings to the Old Pueblo the finest singers from the world’s most important stages to work with Tucson’s outstanding performing arts organizations.

The 2025 renowned artists include Metropolitan Opera stars, baritone Ryan Speedo Green and soprano Susanna Phillips. TDSF partner Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler’s Third Symphony, featuring festival alum mezzo soprano Sasha Cooke. American tenor Stephen Costello brings world-wide experience to the recital stage.

The TDSF Composer project continues with a newly commissioned work by John Corigliano, the dean of American composers, to be premiered by violinist Joshua Bell and his wife, soprano Larissa Martinez.

Jan. 10 – Apr. 19, 2025

For tickets and more information, tucsondesertsongfestival.org

Pictured above – Joshua Bell & Larissa Martinez