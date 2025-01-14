Arizona Photonics Days Brings Global Innovators to Tucson, Jan. 22-24

The Arizona Photonics Days 2025 conference will be held from Jan. 22-24, 2025, in Tucson, gathering top innovators, researchers and businesses from around the world in the field of optics and photonics.

This annual event is hosted by Optics Valley, a committee of the Arizona Technology Council, offering a dynamic platform for the exchange of new ideas, scientific discoveries and collaborations across the optics and photonics industry.

Known as “Optics Valley,” Tucson is home to one of the largest concentrations of optics and photonics companies in the U.S., along with the renowned Wyant College of Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona.

The conference will feature technical presentations and industry trend discussions covering the latest advancements in Astronomy, Biomedical Technology, Laser Technology, Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Technology.

For more information, visit the official event page at https://www.aztechcouncil.org/event/apd-2025/.