Top Flight

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Names Col. Jose L. Cabrera New Commander

By Tom Leyde

There’s a new commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Col. Jose L. Cabrera took command of the 355th Wing at the base in a July 10 change of command ceremony. Cabrera replaces Col. Scott Mills, who will serve at the Pentagon as senior executive to the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff. Mills held the top post at Davis-Monthan for three years.

Cabrera is not a newcomer to the Tucson base. He previously served as the 563rd Rescue Group commander after returning from the NATO Centre of Excellence Defense Against Terrorism in Ankara, Turkey, in June 2022.

In Turkey, he assisted the centre’s director in leading the 62-member staff of a unique, nine-nation international military organization.

“To the airmen and families of the Desert Lightning Team, I am humbled for the opportunity to join the ranks of such a dedicated, lethal and selfless group of airmen,” Cabrera said at the ceremony.

“Your dedication to the mission is evident in how you work tirelessly to defend our ways, support our families and generate combat power,” Cabrera continued. “Despite limited resources and a rapidly changing environment, your validation is on display every day in how you prepare the next generation of fighter pilots to attack our nation’s enemies, so the 18-year-old on the ground never has to fight alone.

“Finally, your selflessness is on display every time you spring to action to rescue a downed airman in extreme danger, placing your life at risk so that others may live,” he said. “Simply put, you represent the best qualities of our Air Force. … Thank you for being here. Rescue and attack.”

In his remarks, Mills added: “It’s been an absolute honor to serve with all of you, and I am indebted to the rescue and attack mindset you brought every single day.”

Mills wears a bracelet every day as a reminder. “Inside is engraved, ‘Good enough isn’t good enough. Be great.’ The airmen of the 355th Wing have always been great, and have continued to inspire me to go faster, further and higher,” he said.

As new commander of Davis-Monthan, Cabrera is responsible for one of the largest installations in the U.S. Air Force. It has 34 mission partners, more than 46,000 personnel, 152 aircraft and $51 billion in assets.

The commander also is responsible for organizing, training and equipping a wing comprising 25 squadrons along with mission-ready operations, combat support and medical airmen.

The 355th Wing operates and deploys the A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HC-130J Combat King IIs, HH-60W Jolly Green IIs and special warfare teams in support of combatant commander requirements.

The wing also is responsible for two formal training units producing qualified A-10C pilots and pararescuemen for the U.S. Air Force.

A native of New York, Cabrera received his commission through the University of Delaware Air Force ROTC program, Wilmington, in 2000. In that year, he also earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.

Cabera’s other educational degrees include:

2001: Aerospace Basic Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2006: Squadron Officer School, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2008: Masters of International Relations, Troy State University, Ala.

2014: Masters of Operational Art and Science, Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2018: Masters of National Resource Strategy, National Defense University, Eisenhower School, Fort McNair, D.C.

2024: NATO Senior Officer Policy Course, NATO School, Oberammergua, Germany.

Cabrera served in 15 Air Force assignments before taking command at Davis-Monthan, including assignments in England, Turkey and Germany.

In 2017, a report by the “Economic Impact of Arizona’s Principal Military Operations” found that Davis-Monthan has an annual statewide economic impact of $2.6 billion–the largest among the state’s Air Force bases and a close second to Fort Huachuca.

Davis-Monthan was named the No. 1 Air Force Base in 2012 and 2018. Besides the 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan is home to:

The 12th Air Force.

The 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.

The 55th Electronic Combat Group.

The 214th Attack Group of the Arizona National Guard.

The 943rd Rescue Group of the Air Force Reserve.

The 924th Fighter Group, Air Force Reserve.

The U.S. Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Space Force personnel.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Pictured above – U.S. Air Force Maj. General David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, presents the guidon to Col. Jose Cabrera, incoming 355th Wing commander, during the 355th Wing Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2025. In this role, Cabrera will oversee the readiness, welfare and integration of more than 11,000 personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)