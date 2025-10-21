A Catalyst for Excellence

Dean Karthik Kannan Drives Digital Change at Eller

By Dave Perry

“Eller.”

The word stands alone next to the block “A” on McClelland Hall, along Helen Street on the University of Arizona’s north end.

Say “Eller,” and leaders in business, industry, and education know what you’re talking about. Yet few understand the full breadth, reach, and impact of the Eller College of Management.

Dean and Halle Chair in Leadership Karthik Kannan is deepening awareness of Eller’s might, within the college itself, across the U of A campus, and certainly across Arizona, the nation, and the world.

His goal is to keep Eller “among the world’s premier business schools.”

“Eller has always been, and will continue to be, shaping business through education, impact, and research,” said Kannan, who took the helm at Eller in 2022. “There are spectacular things happening within Eller.”

A Driver of Innovation

Kannan—a distinguished researcher who has authored numerous published papers—leverages enthusiasm and creativity, backed by academic credentials and experience in private industry, in his role at Eller. As a trailblazer in digital transformations, analysis of digital traces and strategic foresight, he utilizes analytical and entrepreneurial skills to implement programs that prime Eller students for success.

“Dean Kannan has really changed the trajectory of the college,” said Anastasiya Ghosh, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing and associate dean of partnerships at Eller.

He’s done so by “building collaboration outside of Eller, within the university and other colleges, as well as with external entities in business and industry,” Ghosh said. “Our work has impact that goes beyond the walls of our school.”

Industry and community collaborations are key components of Kannan’s philosophy to propel students into the future.

“While Eller may have been more insular in the past, Karthik has actively fostered deeper connections both within the university and with the greater Tucson community,” agreed Pamela Jorden, Ph.D., assistant dean of Eller graduate programs.

Jorden cited Eller participation in Tucson’s “40 Under 40” event celebrating emerging leaders and “Professionals Who Shine,” which honors regional leaders. Kannan has also championed creation of dual-degree programs between Eller and other U of A colleges such as Engineering and the College of Medicine—a “unique endeavor at many universities—as well as the development of Eller-led multidisciplinary teams through the Eller Partnerships Office that collaborate with local businesses to address real-world problems.

Jill German, head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics, credits Kannan’s leadership with creating “an entrepreneurial ecosystem where students help companies solve real-world challenges while preparing for their roles as the next generation of civic and business leaders.

“That’s how you build a competitive local economy and a resilient community.”

First, ‘We produce students’

For Kannan, and Eller, it all begins with students.

Eller is among the U of A’s largest colleges, with 8,100 undergraduate students, 1,300 graduate students, 24 academic programs, and more than 130 world-caliber faculty members.

Eller now offers 18 graduate programs. Latest to the portfolio are Master of Science degrees in Artificial Intelligence, Online Marketing and Economics degrees, and a streamlined, One-Year MBA. These programs exemplify Eller’s commitment to an innovative, digital-first strategy that makes its programs accessible to students worldwide.

“We took a bold step – one that reflects both innovation and adaptability – by launching four new graduate programs,” Jorden said. “These offerings represent a strategic pivot toward flexible, market-driven, and streamlined education at a time when professionals are actively seeking faster, more accessible ways to upskill.”

“The future of business is going to be about technology,” Kannan said. “We must equip our students” with technical and analytical skills “so they excel in research, business, and community.”

The three ‘R’s at Eller

“Our strategic priorities are Reputation, Rankings, and Resources,” Kannan said. “Excellence in all three elevates our prominence and impact.”

Eller certainly has the academic reputation: Among many top national rankings, its management information systems graduate program is rated among the nation’s top three best public university offerings of its kind according to U.S. News & World Report.

Post-graduation, Eller alumni are “impacting their communities for good,” said Kannan. “We compete with institutions that have far greater resources, yet our alumni consistently match or exceed their peers in career achievement and community impact.”

Kannan plans to maintain that momentum by pushing the boundaries of technology and research in business education and cultivating an environment in which innovative thinking thrives. This philosophy has established him as a “thought leader” and change-maker in Arizona.

“Innovation doesn’t just happen – and honestly, pure skill isn’t enough anymore in industries that are increasingly complex, nuanced and technically demanding,” said Susan Gray, CEO of Tucson Electric Power, and board chair of the Chamber of Southern Arizona.

“In an environment where disruption is a constant, collaboration and creativity provide that competitive advantage. Through Eller, students are equipped with the skills and the mindset to help lead real change.”

Pictured above – Karthik Kannan, Dean and Halle Chair in Leadership, Eller College of Management,The University of Arizona. Photo by Brent G. Mathis

