Six Tucson Credit Unions Team Up to Help First-Time Homebuyers

Six local credit unions are teaming up with GoWest Foundation to support the Tucson Welcome Home program. The program will offer zero-down payment financing to qualified first-time homebuyers, allowing individuals and families to transition from renting to homeownership.



At the program’s recent kick-off, credit union representatives, elected officials and housing leaders provided details on Tucson Welcome Home, including who can qualify and how potential homebuyers can apply.



Application criteria can be found at GoWest Foundation’s site. The program was created to expand home financing options for local families at or below 110% of the median household income level, helping them escape the cycle of renting and build equity in their home.



The six credit unions partnering for the program include:

• Pima Federal Credit Union

• Tucson Federal Credit Union

• Vantage West Credit Union

• Hughes Federal Credit Union

• Pyramid Federal Credit Union

• Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union



This initiative demonstrates a joint commitment to addressing the housing crisis by making

homeownership more accessible to Pima County residents who are experiencing financial

barriers.

