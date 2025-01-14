TMC Health has named Deborah Dale, CFRE, as VP and Chief Development Officer for TMC Health.

“With more than 25 years in development and fundraising, as well as a commitment to advancing health care initiatives, Dale is the right candidate to lead the TMC Health Foundation forward,” said Jennifer Mendrzycki, president and CEO of TMC Health.

A native Tucsonan, Dale’s local knowledge and extensive capital campaign experience were top priorities for the position to lead the development and fundraising arm of TMC Health, Mendrzycki said.

“Deb has both – and a long-time knowledge of TMC Health, it’s history and mission dating back to when she followed her father, a surgeon, around the miles of halls at TMC,” she said.

Dale’s familiarity with TMC started when she was often parked at nurses stations, then trailed behind her father in TMC’s miles of hallways and has only grown over the years.

“I have experienced firsthand, many times, the high level of care and professionalism at TMC Health,” Dale said. “I couldn’t be prouder to represent the one truly local, nonprofit, and best hospital in the region.”

Most recently with Arizona Public Media, Dale’s team raised $8.5 million annually, and she launched and led AZPM’s $65 million capital campaign to build the new Paul and Alice Baker Center for Public Media. Prior to joining AZPM, she was a founding partner of Smith and Dale, a regional consulting firm working with nonprofits to improve their philanthropic efforts, raising more than $200 million for her clients. She has also held leadership major gifts roles with The Primavera Foundation and the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault.