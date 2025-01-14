Flores Family, Shamrock Foods Send Tamales to Help Fire-Stricken Los Angeles

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Flores family of Si Charro! Restaurants and Flores Concepts launched a food funding community program that they called Tamales for Heroes.

This initiative that began with them donating over $10k dollars’ worth of tamales and then going live with a website (www.tamalesforheroes.com) for further crowdfunding resources, provided thousands of heat and serve handmade tamales from the family’s Carlotta’s Kitchen USDA division for Tucson’s first responders and health care workers throughout the community.

Today, with the overwhelming fire crisis in California decimating Los Angeles and surrounding communities, the Flores family who have roots in So. California, are once again launching the Tamales for Heroes program by donating over some 3600 plus handmade Carlotta’s Kitchen tamales to the Los Angeles community via their partnership with Shamrock Foods of AZ.

And, like they did during Covid, they are re-launching the www.tamalesforheroes.com website so that anyone interested can help crowdfund further gifts of tamales to those in need as this crisis will surely have the LA community struggling for an extended period of time. Shamrock Foods, the distribution partner of Carlotta’s Kitchen, has committed to helping deliver the tamales in refrigerated trucks to such community organizations as “Hope The Mission” (www.hopethemission.org) and others as time develops.

Flores Concepts/Si Charro Restaurants CEO Ray Flores said his crew has already loaded the first shipment onto Shamrock trucks bound for California on Monday.

“Our Southern California neighbors, especially those in the service industry who have lost jobs and shelter, need as much help as soon as they can get it,” Flores said. “Tamales for Heroes is our way of sending a message of our support and a handmade taste of Tucson that is easy to heat and serve, with a good balance of carbs, proteins, and fats. Tamales can be the perfect meal- time fix during a stressful time for these folks in need and we are grateful that our friends at Shamrock Foods have joined us in this effort as getting refrigerated food to this region is not easy and we could not do this without them”.

Anyone in the community who wants to help support this important effort is welcome to join in by buying tamales for our California neighbors at https://tamalesforheroes.com/